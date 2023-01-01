College football odds, lines, picks, predictions for the 2022-23 Bowl season: Advanced computer backs USC

Despite losing head Coach Jeff Brohm to Louisville and starting quarterback Aidan O’Connell to the transfer portal, Purdue will hope to end a historic season on a high note at the Citrus Bowl against LSU on Jan. 2. The Boilermakers won the Big Ten West and made their first conference title game appearance this year, but LSU is listed as 14.5-point favorites in the latest college football Bowl odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Can Purdue overcome those heavy losses to cover as an underdog and can you trust them enough to include them in your college football bets?

Meanwhile, Utah is listed as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest college football lines with the Utes pitted against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the Rose Bowl. Utah is No. 7 in the Nation after winning the Pac-12 title while Penn State is ranked No. 9 coming off a 10-2 season in the Big Ten. Before making any college football Bowl picks, be sure to see the latest college football predictions from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

One of the college football Bowl Picks the model is high on: No. 8 USC covers as a 2-point favorite in the Cotton Bowl Classic against No. 14 Tulane is Jan. 2 at 1 pm ET at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. There’s a clear Talent disparity here and even coming off the letdown of losing the Pac-12 title game and missing the College Football Playoff, USC remains relatively unaffected by opt-outs and the transfer portal. Linebacker Ralen Goforth is the only USC regular who has entered the Portal thus far and Lincoln Riley’s Squad has not had any early declarations for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Even better, Heisman Trophy Winner Caleb Williams has expressed a clear desire to play after suffering a hamstring injury in the loss to Utah. Williams threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns with just four interceptions while adding 372 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. The model predicts that Williams throws for over 300 yards and accounts for three total touchdowns on average to help the Trojans cover in well over 50% of simulations. See which other teams the model likes here.

Monday, Jan. 2

2023 ReliaQuest Bowl: Illinois vs. No. 22 Mississippi State (-1.5, 46)

2023 Cotton Bowl: No. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 U.S.C. (-2, 63)

2023 Citrus Bowl: Purdue vs. No. 17 LSU (-14.5, 56)

2023 Rose Bowl: No. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah (-2, 52.5)