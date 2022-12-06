College football odds: Heisman Trophy finalists’ chances of winning award

There won’t be a repeat Winner of the Heisman Trophy this season as the four Finalists for college football’s most prestigious individual award were announced.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the award last season but did not make this year’s final four. Despite missing a game and a half due to injury, Young threw for 3,007 yards and 27 touchdowns this season.

One thing is certain: The Heisman Winner will be a quarterback.

The Finalists are USC sophomore Caleb Williams, TCU senior Max Duggan, Georgia senior Stetson Bennett and Ohio State junior CJ Stroud.

The winner will be announced on Saturday.

As for betting, here are the latest Heisman odds at FOX Bet:

ODDS TO WIN 2022 HEISMAN TROPHY AT FOX BET

USC QB Caleb Williams -2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

TCU QB Max Duggan +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Ohio State QB CJ Stroud +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the big favorite to win the prestigious award. Williams, a transfer from Oklahoma who followed Coach Lincoln Riley to USC, was 296-for-448 passing (66.1%) for 4,075 yards, 37 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 167.9 passer rating. Williams also ran for 10 touchdowns.

Duggan was not listed as a Heisman candidate on most betting sites entering the season. He was 239-for-368 passing (64.9%) for 3,321 yards, 30 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 165.5 passer rating. They also ran for six touchdowns. His odds to win the award took a jump after a Monster season and a great game against Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.

Bennett led the Defending Champion Georgia Bulldogs to a 13-0 season. He was 269-for-395 passing (68.1%) for 3,425 yards, 20 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 154.6 passer rating. Bennett also ran for seven TDs.

Stroud also had a great season, leading Ohio State to an 11-1 record. He was 235-for-355 passing (66.2%) for 3,340 yards, 37 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 176.2 passer rating.

Stroud entered the season as the betting favorite to win the Heisman at FOX Bet at +250. Williams started the season as the third favorite at FOX Bet at +1000. He was a Heisman finalist last season, finishing fourth in the balloting.

Bennett was listed at many sportsbooks at +1000 Entering the season but quickly got bet down to +500 before bettors started Backing Williams.

Quarterbacks have dominated the Heisman, winning 18 times since 2000, including five of the previous six years (Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith in 2020 was the exception).

This is the first all-QB finalists’ group since 2018.

Why USC’s Caleb Williams will win the Heisman Trophy Joel Klatt explains why USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams is the frontrunner to win the Heisman Trophy this year. “He’s playing with the confidence that I haven’t seen since Kyler Murray.”

Top stories from FOX Sports:

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your Picks today!