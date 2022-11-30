College Football News week 14 Outlook for Auburn

The regular season has swiftly come to a close. Let’s take a look at Auburn’s Weekly Outlook according to the experts at College Football News.

Auburn closed the regular season last Saturday by falling to Rival Alabama, 49-27. Auburn had a great day running the football, as they posted 318 rushing yards. Running back Jarquez Hunter and quarterback Robby Ashford each rushed for over 100 yards, posting 134 and 121 yards respectively.

Ashford rushed for two scores in the game, becoming the first Tiger since interim head Coach Cadillac Williams in 2003 to rush for multiple touchdowns.

The loss did move Auburn’s record to 5-7. Despite not earning enough wins to earn Bowl eligibility, College Football News says that there is still a way for the Tigers to go bowling.

How did Auburn’s loss to Alabama affect its placement within College Football News’ rankings and Bowl projections? Here’s a look at where Auburn lands ahead of “Championship Saturday.”