College Football News week 13 Outlook for Auburn

As Auburn heads into Iron Bowl week, it is time to look at its’ week 13 Outlook according to College Football News.

Auburn took care of business last Saturday by defeating Western Kentucky, 41-17. The Tigers adjusted at Halftime to produce 210 yards and 24 unanswered points to pull away from the Hilltoppers.

This week, Auburn will travel across the state to Tuscaloosa to face the No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide for the regular season finale.

The season has not bounced the way that Alabama would like, as they enter the Iron Bow with two losses for the first time since 2010. Despite having two losses, the Crimson Tide still has an outside shot at making the College Football Playoffs but will need to beat Auburn in order to keep those hopes alive.

How did Auburn’s win over Western Kentucky affect its placement within College Football News’ rankings and Bowl projections? Here’s a look at where Auburn lands ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl.