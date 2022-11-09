College Football News’ week 11 Outlook for the Tigers

Auburn football showed life last Saturday at Mississippi State, although it was not enough for them to earn a win.

The Tigers trailed Mississippi State, 24-6 at Halftime before storming back to force the game into overtime. Auburn outscored the Bulldogs 27-9 in the 2nd half, which is uncharacteristic of this season’s team.

The momentum did not stay with Auburn long enough, as Mississippi State’s Jo’quavious Marks rushed from six yards out to score the walk-off touchdown for the Bulldogs in overtime to seal the 39-33 win.

The game was the first under interim Coach Carnell Williams, who exhibited energy all night that influenced the team to perform at a high level. This week, Williams returns to the stadium that made him a Legend for the first time as the Tigers’ leading man.

Before the Tigers take the field against Texas A&M on Saturday, College Football News released its Weekly Outlook for every Football Bowl Subdivision program ahead of week 11’s slate. Here is how Auburn stacks up with the rest of the country according to the outlet.