College football news: Texas, OU may join SEC earlier than expected, per report

Oklahoma and Texas kicked off the most recent phase of college football realignment by announcing a move to the SEC by 2025, but there’s now a growing sentiment that the schools could make the jump a year sooner.

There is renewed momentum suggesting the schools are trying to orchestrate their move to the SEC in time for the 2024 season instead, according to a report from college football Insider Brett McMurphy.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button