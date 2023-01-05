College Football News Freshman All-Bowl Team 2022
College Football News Freshman All-Bowl Team. Who were the best and brightest young stars of the 2022 Bowl season?
College Football News Freshman All-Bowl Team 2022
The 2022 Freshman All-Bowl Team Bowl games serve all kinds of purposes for programs and their coaching staffs.
For many, either by design or out of necessity, it’s a chance to get a better look at the youngest players on the roster. This is why so many underclassmen see their most reps in December.
It’s been a particularly good postseason for rookies, none better than the true and redshirt freshmen below.
Freshman Offensive Player of the Bowls
WR Squirrel White, Tennessee
The explosive White looks like the next big thing out of the slot for Josh Heupel and the Volunteers.
They stepped up after Jalin Hyatt opted out of the Orange Bowl, catching a season-high nine balls for 108 yards and a TD in a 31-14 win over Clemson
Freshman Defensive Player of the Bowls
LB Chris Paul, Arkansas
The Razorbacks were without both starting linebackers, Drew Sanders and Bumper Pool, in the Liberty Bowl which created a huge opportunity for Paul to show why he’s the future at the position.
The 6-1, 230-pound Thumper had a game-high 12 stops, three hurries and no missed tackles in an OT thriller over Kansas.
CFN Freshman All-Bowl Team: Offense
QB Drake Maye, North Carolina
RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State
RB Nick Singleton, Penn State
WR Kobe Paysour, North Carolina
WR Squirrel White, Tennessee
TE Mason Taylor, LSU
OL Kelvin Banks, Texas
OL Tyler Booker, Alabama
OL Will Campbell, LSU
OL Mason Murphy, USC
OL Roger Rosengarten, Washington
CFN Freshman All-Bowl Team: Defense
EDGE Trey Moore, UTSA
Cameron Ball, BA, Arkansas
BA Damion Barber, Marshall
EDGE Isaac Smith, Texas Tech
LB Lander Barton, Utah
LB Chris Paul, Arkansas
LB Jordan Pollard, San Jose State
CB Jaylin Davies, UCLA
S Javon McIntyre, Pitt
S Xavier Nwankpa, Iowa
CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
CFN Freshman All-Bowl Team: Special Teams
PK Nathanial Vakos, Ohio
P Hugh Robertson, Illinois
– 2022-2023 Bowl Schedule, Predictions
