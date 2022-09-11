College football national media is Michigan football after Week 2

In a week when top-ranked and well-thought of teams were dropping like flies, Michigan football remained constant against a struggling Hawaii squad.

The Wolverines left no doubt, ensuring that the game was over just minutes into the first quarter, and only relenting after halftime, when new starter JJ McCarthy ceded his post to incumbent Cade McNamara.

Still, the maize and blue are not a hot topic around college football, which may be precisely where they want to be, given the tumult of Week 2.

Scouring the internet for what the national media is saying about Michigan, most didn’t have a lot to say. Some had some revisionist history. Sports Illustrated didn’t even list the Wolverines in its top 10.

For those Outlets that did mention the maize and blue, here is what they had to say.

ESPN



ESPN’s Heather Dinich had a thorough breakdown of Michigan football in her College Football Playoff contenders piece.

Reason for optimism: In theory, Michigan’s quarterback saga should be over. JJ McCarthy was nearly perfect in his debut, completing 11 of 12 passes in the first half for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Yes, it was against winless, unranked Hawai’i, but he seemed to do all he could to separate himself from Cade McNamara, who started in Week 1. How that plays out in the Locker room remains to be seen, but the fact that Coach Jim Harbaugh used the first two games to put them through an audition was drama enough. After Saturday’s game, Harbaugh named McCarthy the starter for Week 3. The Wolverines should know their Offensive leader with time to spare before the Big Ten schedule begins. Reason for concern: The nonconference schedule against Colorado State, Hawaii and UConn. If Michigan stumbles in the Big Ten, it’s not going to have an impressive nonconference win to help it win a résumé battle if it needs to. This won’t be an issue if the Wolverines finish as one-loss or undefeated Big Ten champions, but if their only loss is to Ohio State and they don’t win the East, it could keep them out of the top four. While other teams have been tested, Michigan will have started the season with four straight home games against unranked opponents. Statistics to know: Michigan’s 42 first-half points were its most in a first half since Oct. 8, 2016, against Rutgers (43 points). When we’ll know if they’re a contender: By the end of October. Michigan will start to reveal its identity on Oct. 1 at Iowa, which is one of its most difficult road games of the season. As subpar as 1-1 Iowa has looked this month, Kinnick Stadium has been unforgiving to Michigan, as the Wolverines have lost four in a row at Iowa — all by eight points or fewer (one possession). They haven’t won in Iowa City since 2005. If Michigan avoids an upset, and ends October with home wins against Penn State and Michigan State, it’s time to take the Wolverines return to the CFP seriously.

CBS Sports



Barrett Sallee loves to hate on Michigan, but after the romp against Hawaii, he couldn’t, giving the Wolverines an ‘A’ grade.

JJ McCarthy dazzled in his audition for the starting quarterback spot, and Michigan topped Hawaii 56-10. Coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that McCarthy will start next week. They earned it on Saturday.

Sporting News



Friend of the site, Bill Bender, had rave reviews for the Wolverines, along with new starting quarterback JJ McCarthy, but cautioned that it was Hawaii.

Michigan started JJ McCarthy in a 56-10 blowout against Hawaii, and the sophomore did not disappoint. McCarthy led five TD drives in six possessions, and through two games the Wolverines have scored TDs on eight of his nine drives. McCarthy finished 11 of 12 for 229 yards and three TDs; an average of 19.1 yards per attempt. Cade McNamara (4 of 6, 26 yards, INT) struggled in relief. It’s tough to over-react too much knowing the competition, but Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh named McCarthy the Week 3 starter against UConn.

USA TODAY Sports



The Mothership questions whether or not moving on from Cade McNamara can Blow up in Jim Harbaugh’s face.