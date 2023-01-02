College football national championship tickets to cost Dawgs fans serious cash

It was a fourth quarter for the ages as the University of Georgia Bulldogs punched their ticket to the College Football National Championship Game at the stroke of Midnight Saturday.

“It was just deafening in there,” said Nate Halm. “It was so loud you could barely even think, everybody, was just hugging each other.”

Halm was one of the 75,000-plus fans who witnessed the No. 1 Dawgs take down the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl.

With UGA heading to California for the National Championship at SoFi Stadium, Halm says he and his wife are set to fly out Sunday to see the big game.

“That’s actually what she surprised me with for Christmas,” they said. “So, she basically said, like, if they do make it, I got you a Championship ticket, and we’re going to fly out to LA. So, we went ahead and took off, just in case. Kind of on a gamble.”

For those looking for a ticket, it is going to cost some serious cash.

The cheapest available on Resale websites on Sunday will set fans back at least $800 a ticket with fees and that is for nosebleed seats. Lower level starts at $2,200 a ticket.

According to Google Travel, a nonstop flight is Sunday, January 8th, and returning on Tuesday, Jan. 10 starts at about $1,000.

You also have to factor in a hotel.

Since Halm already has the tickets, he gets to avoid the expensive Resale market.

“We get them straight through UGA,” they said. “We know we’ll be good to go. For everybody else, it’s definitely a high-dollar ticket, that’s for sure.”