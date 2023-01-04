College Football National Championship QB Spotlight: Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett

Both quarterbacks taking the field Monday have inspiring stories filled with adversity that have led them to the position that each of them is in. Duggan faced a health scare in 2020 and lost his starting job out of camp in September. Bennett, who helped lead Georgia to a national title last season, had to transfer to a junior college to find playing time after walking on at Georgia in his freshman season in 2017.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button