College football national championship odds for 2022-23 updated

We’re only three weeks into the college football season, but that hasn’t stopped the wise guys from updating the national championship odds for this coming January.

As expected, the SEC and Big Ten are expected to send their best to the College Football Playoff, but a lot can happen between now and then.

Including a potential burst from contenders out of the Pac-12, the ACC, and the Big 12, as big-name programs make a comeback this season.

Let’s take a look at the latest national championship odds for this year for the top 10 contenders so far.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button