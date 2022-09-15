College Football National Championship odds 2022: Favorites, Sleepers to win the national title and make the College Football Playoffs

Since the College Football Playoff was introduced back in 2014, a total of 13 schools have reached the four-team semifinals, but just five schools have been able to win the National Championship. Alabama has claimed three of those titles, with Clemson (2) being the only other school to win it more than once. It’s no surprise those schools, along with previous Champions Georgia (’21) and Ohio State (’14), had the shortest preseason odds to win the National Championship and make the CFP in 2022.

LSU (’19) is the only other school that’s had the luxury to call itself National Champion in the CFP era, but with the playoff expanding to 12-teams in the near future, more schools are hoping to add their names to this list. For now, the same upper-echelon programs have a significant edge to make it back to the CFP.

The reigning National Champions, Georgia, made the playoff last year despite losing to Alabama in the SEC Championship. It was the second time two schools from the same conference made the playoff, with the other time coming back in 2017 when third-seeded Georgia ended up meeting fourth-seeded Alabama in the CFP Championship game.

As most college football fans and bettors would expect, the SEC has Secured the most playoff Appearances (10), followed by the ACC (8), although six of its eight Appearances were by Clemson and one was by Notre Dame in 2020 when it technically played as part of the conference instead of as an Independent. The Big 10 has six appearances (four by Ohio State), the Big 12 has four (all by Oklahoma), the Pac-12 has two, the AAC has one, and Notre Dame has another appearance as an Independent.

Heading into Week 3 of the 2022 season, Alabama is the favorite to win the National Championship with +180 odds, per Caesars Sportsbook. The Crimson Tides’ playoff odds almost took a major hit in a close call with Texas in Week 2, but a fourth-quarter comeback preserved their spot as the favorite. Despite Alabama sitting atop the odds board, Georgia (+250) and Ohio State (+325) aren’t far behind. There’s a bit of a drop-off to the Clemson/USC/Michigan/Oklahoma tier, but with so much time left in the season, these schools will definitely see their odds fluctuate quite a bit.

While Caesars has National Championship odds for most schools, there aren’t as many options when it comes to betting on schools to simply make the College Football Playoff. Regardless, here’s a snapshot of the current odds for schools to make the College Football Playoff and win the National Championship.

All odds courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Odds to make the College Football Playoff 2022

School Yes Well Alabama -450 +320 Georgia -350 +260 Ohio State -320 +250 Clemson +130 -160 USC +320 -450 Michigan +400 -600 Oklahoma +500 -800 Miami (FL) +850 -1600 Texas +1000 -2000 NC State +1200 -3000 Oklahoma State +1400 -4000

Odds to win the College Football National Championship 2022: Top 50