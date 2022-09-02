College football, MLB, NFL-Amazon and More | Announcer Schedules Podcast

https://stream.redcircle.com/episodes/340cdaa6-c7e7-4eb3-89a3-9e931434f587/stream.mp3

This week on Episode 13 of the Announcer Schedules Podcast, Mike Gill and Phil de Montmollin help kick off the 2022 football season with a deep dive into the start of the college football season. On the NFL side, the debut of Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night package is analyzed from an announcer’s standpoint.

Throughout the show, a podcast-record 104 different announcers from past and present are mentioned with an array of topics discussed including:

Amazon Prime Debut with Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung

College Football Week 0 Review

College Football Week 1 Preview

ESPN coverage of the Little League World Series

ESPN Sunday Night Baseball

MLB is on FOX

Chris Fowler is US Open & College Football

NASCAR at Daytona

Classic NASCAR coverage

Tony Stewart joins Booth for NHRA on FOX

Answering listener questions

Latest from Philadelphia & Miami

Another Classic from Vin Scully

Episode 13 announcer mentions: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Charissa Thompson, Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Jay Bilas, Cris Collinsworth, Chick Hernandez, Randy Cross, Jason Benetti, Brock Huard, Matt Barrie, Tim Hasselbeck, Rich Waltz, Louis Riddick , Harry Lyles Jr., Roxy Bernstein, Lincoln Kennedy, Eric Collins, Devin Gardner, Wes Durham, Roddy Jones, Taylor Davis, Tim Brando, Spencer Tillman, Mark Jones, Robert Griffin III, Quint Kessenich, Brock Osweiler, Anish Shroff, Lauren Sisler, Noah Eagle, Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath, Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden, Chris Fowler, Holly Rowe, Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George, Rece Davis, JP Shadrick, Ryan Harris, Marc Kestecher, Sloane Martin, Mike Golic Jr., Ryan Radtke, Gregg Daniels, Brian Baldinger, Karl Ravech, Boog Sciambi, Eduardo Perez, David Cone, Buster Olney, Doug Glanville, Aaron Goldsmith, Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Kevin Kugler, AJ Pierzynski, Mike Monaco, Sebastian Salazar, Rick Allen, D ale Earnhardt Jr., Jeff Burton, Steve LeTarte, Tony Stewart, Joe Zagacki, Marc Vandermeer, Jimmy Cefalo, Terry Gannon, Ray Bentley, Bob Uecker, Kevin Harlan, Mike Tirico, Dan Baker, Jorge Sedano, Forrest Conoly, Marilyn Payne, Ron Jaworski, Ray Didinger, Seth Joyner, Barrett Brooks, Michael Barkann, Mike Missanelli, Derrick Gunn, Marc Zumoff, Kate Scott, John Kruk, Tom McCarthy, Steve Goldstein, Jason Taylor, Vin Scully, Steve Lenox, Tom Hart, Marly Rivera , Tim Kurkjian, TJ Rives, George Ofman.

Hear it all on the “Announcer Schedules Podcast” and make sure to follow/subscribe to the Sports Media Watch podcast feed for more great episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google, etc.!!

Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brands

Privacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy