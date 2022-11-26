College Football live updates: Oregon-Oregon State, Auburn-Alabama

Week 13 of the college football season continues following an Incredible early Matchup between rivals No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan.

We’ve got two in-state showdowns under way as No. 9 Oregon is battling No. 21 Oregon State, while No. 7 Alabama looks to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive in a Matchup against Auburn. Meanwhile, No. 11 Penn State is playing host to Michigan State in a Big Ten clash.

Later, No. 15 Notre Dame travels to Los Angeles to take on No. 6 U.S.C.

In the nightcap, No. 12 Kansas State will host in-state rival Kansas.

Here are our live updates!

Well. 9 Oregon at No. 21 Oregon State

Superman catch!

Oregon State began the game with a field goal, but it didn’t take long for the Ducks to strike. Bo Nix threw a deep pass to Chase Cota, who made a Superman-like catch for a 44-yard score.

Beavers bounce back

Oregon State jumped out to a 10-7 lead when quarterback Ben Gulbranson scored on a sneak.

Auburn at No. 7 Alabama

Auburn strikes first

Robby Ashford and the Auburn Tigers struck first in the rivalry game. Ashford took the snap and turned on the jets, cruising 24 yards into the end zone for the score.

Heisman Winner delivers

Bryce Young brought the Crimson Tide right back, scrambling for a score to tie the game.

Scoring aplenty

Young Struck again, tossing a 10-yard TD pass to Jase McClellan to put Alabama up 14-7.

Then after an Auburn fumble, Alabama went 52 yards in four plays to score again, this time on a Roydell Willams 5-yard run, as the Tide opened the second quarter with a 21-7 lead.

Throwing strikes

The Tigers marched back down the field to cut into Alabama’s lead when Ashford hit Ja’Varrius Johnson on a pretty pass for a 20-yard score.

Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State’

Driving down

Sean Clifford marched Penn State 90 yards in 11 plays to open the scoring, capping the drive with an 11-yard pass to Theo Johnson.

Well. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 U.S.C (7:30 p.m. ET)

Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

