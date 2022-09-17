College football live scores and top 25 schedule: Miami vs. Texas A&M and Oregon vs. BYU results

September 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Purdue and Syracuse are locked into a defensive battle in the first half with the Boilermakers holding a 9-3 lead in New York.

Syracuse got on the board first on a 50-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt, but Purdue scored the final nine points of the half. Devin Mockobee got the Boilermakers on the board with a 15-yard run before Mitchel Fineran’s extra point try was blocked. But Fineran came back with a 41-yard field goal.

Purdue has 209 yards and has held Syracuse to 134. The Orange have only 35 yards passing as quarterback Garrett Shrader has completed only 4-of-9 passes.