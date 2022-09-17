College football live scores and top 25 schedule: Miami vs. Texas A&M and Oregon vs. BYU results
September 17, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT
The Athletic Staff
September 17, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT
The Athletic Staff
September 17, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT
UCLA attendance… still sparse this season.
Chris Vannini·
Senior Writer, CFB
September 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
Virginia Tech defeats Wofford 27-7
Virginia Tech wasn’t overly-impressive but did what it needed to in a 27-7 win against Wofford on Saturday. The Hokies (2-1) got 314 passing yards from Grant Wells, who completed 26 of 35 passes, with completions to nine different receivers. Tech outgained Wofford 475-199, but the Terriers (0-3) scored their first points all season on a 3-yard run by Nathan Walker in the fourth quarter.
Andy Bitter·
Staff Writer, Virginia Tech
September 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT
Purdue, Syracuse locked in defensive battle in Upstate New York
Purdue and Syracuse are locked into a defensive battle in the first half with the Boilermakers holding a 9-3 lead in New York.
Syracuse got on the board first on a 50-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt, but Purdue scored the final nine points of the half. Devin Mockobee got the Boilermakers on the board with a 15-yard run before Mitchel Fineran’s extra point try was blocked. But Fineran came back with a 41-yard field goal.
Purdue has 209 yards and has held Syracuse to 134. The Orange have only 35 yards passing as quarterback Garrett Shrader has completed only 4-of-9 passes.
Daniel Shirley·
Senior Editor, College Football
September 17, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT
Cincinnati takes a lead over Miami (Ohio) into Halftime
Cincinnati takes a 24-17 lead over Miami (Ohio) into Halftime at Paycor Stadium. The Bearcats did their part to keep the RedHawks in it early, allowing Miami to charge down the field on a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game and then coughing up two fumbles. But once Cincinnati fell behind 10-0 and started holding onto the football, the RedHawks had no answer for UC’s offense. Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant opened the game a perfect 12-12 through the air and finished the half 17-22 for 209 yards and 1 TD. Cincinnati out-gained Miami(OH) 308 to 116 through the opening two quarters.
Justin Williams·
Staff Writer, Cincinnati
September 17, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT
Kentucky doesn’t let up
Kentucky isn’t letting the pressure of breaking into the top 10 this week get to it. The No. 9 Wildcats lead Youngstown State 21-0 at halftime. QB Will Levis is 14-for-17 with 186 yards. The UK defense has held Youngstown State to just 53 total yards (11 passing and 42 rushing).
Other Halftime scores:
Well. 1 Georgia 24, South Carolina 0
Well. 4 Michigan 38, UConn 0
Well. 6 Oklahoma 35, Nebraska 7
Well. 17 Baylor 21, Texas State 7
Jayna Bardahl·
Staff Editor, National
September 17, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT
The Athletic Staff
September 17, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT
Big Ten defenses, by the numbers
Scott Dochterman·
Staff Writer, Iowa
Since Divisional play began in 2011, here is how many times Big Ten defenses have allowed 35 points or more and their records are on these games. Maryland/Rutgers numbers since 2014. pic.twitter.com/G96eHDrmUq
— Scott Dochterman (@ScottDochterman) September 17, 2022
September 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
Cincinnati gets the first lead of the game
Nick Mardner just Moss’d the RedHawks.
10-yard TD from Bryant. Bearcats up 24-17 with 13 seconds left in the half. First lead of the game.
Cincinnati receives the 2nd half kickoff as well.
Justin Williams·
Staff Writer, Cincinnati
September 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
Well. 1 Georgia cruising at Halftime
Anyone who had Georgia on upset watch – and few did – could probably have taken them off it after the first few drives. The Bulldogs clearly came to play, including Stetson Bennett, who’s fighting some sort of malady because he’s been seen throwing up on the sideline. Throwing the football, however, he’s amassed 166 yards and one touchdown, and also leads the team with 25 rushing yards.
South Carolina’s offense hasn’t been able to get anything going, rushing for only 40 yards, and the best pass play was a fake punt pass by punter Kai Kroeger.
Seth Emerson·
Senior Writer, Georgia
September 17, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT
Audrey Snyder·
Staff Writer, Penn State
September 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT
Kyle Tucker·
Staff Writer, Kentucky
September 17, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT
Brock Bowers, have a play!
The Athletic Staff
September 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
Scott Dochterman·
Staff Writer, Iowa
September 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT
Michigan’s special teams are really showing up today. First a blocked punt, now a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown by AJ Henning.
Austin Meek·
Staff Writer, Michigan
September 17, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT
Georgia’s Bennett ends streak of 11 straight touchdown drives
Three-and-out with a possibly sick Stetson Bennett ends a streak of 11 straight touchdown drives against Power-5 teams by the Georgia offense. (Three today, six vs. Oregon, last two in the national championship.)
Seth Emerson·
Senior Writer, Georgia
September 17, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT
Cincinnati QB is 10-10 for 118 yards
Bearcats QB Ben Bryant is currently 10-10 for 118 yards.
Justin Williams·
Staff Writer, Cincinnati
September 17, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT
Stetson Bennett plays through illness
Stetson Bennett’s warming up on the field during this timeout. Whatever malady was afflicting him he’s playing through it.
Seth Emerson·
Senior Writer, Georgia
September 17, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
David Ubben·
Staff Writer, College Football