College football live scores and top 25 schedule: Miami vs. Texas A&M and Oregon vs. BYU results

September 17, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT

BONK!

The Athletic Staff

The Athletic Staff

September 17, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT

Big hit by Western Kentucky University

The Athletic Staff

The Athletic Staff

September 17, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT

What’s going on in LA?

UCLA attendance… still sparse this season.

Chris Vannini

Chris Vannini·

Senior Writer, CFB

September 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Virginia Tech defeats Wofford 27-7

Virginia Tech wasn’t overly-impressive but did what it needed to in a 27-7 win against Wofford on Saturday. The Hokies (2-1) got 314 passing yards from Grant Wells, who completed 26 of 35 passes, with completions to nine different receivers. Tech outgained Wofford 475-199, but the Terriers (0-3) scored their first points all season on a 3-yard run by Nathan Walker in the fourth quarter.

Andy Bitter

Andy Bitter·

Staff Writer, Virginia Tech

September 17, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT

Purdue, Syracuse locked in defensive battle in Upstate New York

Purdue and Syracuse are locked into a defensive battle in the first half with the Boilermakers holding a 9-3 lead in New York.

Syracuse got on the board first on a 50-yard field goal by Andre Szmyt, but Purdue scored the final nine points of the half. Devin Mockobee got the Boilermakers on the board with a 15-yard run before Mitchel Fineran’s extra point try was blocked. But Fineran came back with a 41-yard field goal.

Purdue has 209 yards and has held Syracuse to 134. The Orange have only 35 yards passing as quarterback Garrett Shrader has completed only 4-of-9 passes.

Daniel Shirley

Daniel Shirley·

Senior Editor, College Football

September 17, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT

Cincinnati takes a lead over Miami (Ohio) into Halftime

Cincinnati takes a 24-17 lead over Miami (Ohio) into Halftime at Paycor Stadium. The Bearcats did their part to keep the RedHawks in it early, allowing Miami to charge down the field on a 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game and then coughing up two fumbles. But once Cincinnati fell behind 10-0 and started holding onto the football, the RedHawks had no answer for UC’s offense. Bearcats quarterback Ben Bryant opened the game a perfect 12-12 through the air and finished the half 17-22 for 209 yards and 1 TD. Cincinnati out-gained Miami(OH) 308 to 116 through the opening two quarters.

Justin Williams

Justin Williams·

Staff Writer, Cincinnati

September 17, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT

Kentucky doesn’t let up

Kentucky isn’t letting the pressure of breaking into the top 10 this week get to it. The No. 9 Wildcats lead Youngstown State 21-0 at halftime. QB Will Levis is 14-for-17 with 186 yards. The UK defense has held Youngstown State to just 53 total yards (11 passing and 42 rushing).

Other Halftime scores:

Well. 1 Georgia 24, South Carolina 0

Well. 4 Michigan 38, UConn 0

Well. 6 Oklahoma 35, Nebraska 7

Well. 17 Baylor 21, Texas State 7

Jayna Bardahl

Jayna Bardahl·

Staff Editor, National

September 17, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT

The best of boys

The Athletic Staff

The Athletic Staff

September 17, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT

Big Ten defenses, by the numbers

Scott Dochterman

Scott Dochterman·

Staff Writer, Iowa

September 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT

Cincinnati gets the first lead of the game

Nick Mardner just Moss’d the RedHawks.

10-yard TD from Bryant. Bearcats up 24-17 with 13 seconds left in the half. First lead of the game.

Cincinnati receives the 2nd half kickoff as well.

Justin Williams

Justin Williams·

Staff Writer, Cincinnati

September 17, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT

Well. 1 Georgia cruising at Halftime

Anyone who had Georgia on upset watch – and few did – could probably have taken them off it after the first few drives. The Bulldogs clearly came to play, including Stetson Bennett, who’s fighting some sort of malady because he’s been seen throwing up on the sideline. Throwing the football, however, he’s amassed 166 yards and one touchdown, and also leads the team with 25 rushing yards.

South Carolina’s offense hasn’t been able to get anything going, rushing for only 40 yards, and the best pass play was a fake punt pass by punter Kai Kroeger.

Seth Emerson

Seth Emerson·

Senior Writer, Georgia

September 17, 2022 at 1:41 PM EDT

Auburn is in the house

Audrey Snyder

Audrey Snyder·

Staff Writer, Penn State

September 17, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT

Kentucky’s defense is very good

Kyle Tucker

Kyle Tucker·

Staff Writer, Kentucky

September 17, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT

Brock Bowers, have a play!

The Athletic Staff

The Athletic Staff

September 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT

There’s still a possibility

Scott Dochterman

Scott Dochterman·

Staff Writer, Iowa

September 17, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT

Michigan’s special teams are showing up

Michigan’s special teams are really showing up today. First a blocked punt, now a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown by AJ Henning.

Austin Meek

Austin Meek·

Staff Writer, Michigan

September 17, 2022 at 1:23 PM EDT

Georgia’s Bennett ends streak of 11 straight touchdown drives

Three-and-out with a possibly sick Stetson Bennett ends a streak of 11 straight touchdown drives against Power-5 teams by the Georgia offense. (Three today, six vs. Oregon, last two in the national championship.)

Seth Emerson

Seth Emerson·

Senior Writer, Georgia

September 17, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT

Cincinnati QB is 10-10 for 118 yards

Bearcats QB Ben Bryant is currently 10-10 for 118 yards.

Justin Williams

Justin Williams·

Staff Writer, Cincinnati

September 17, 2022 at 1:16 PM EDT

Stetson Bennett plays through illness

Stetson Bennett’s warming up on the field during this timeout. Whatever malady was afflicting him he’s playing through it.

Seth Emerson

Seth Emerson·

Senior Writer, Georgia

September 17, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT

LIL HUDDY IN THE HOUSE

David Ubben

David Ubben·

Staff Writer, College Football

