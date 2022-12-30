College football highlights: UCLA leads Pitt in Sun Bowl; SC takes on ND in Gator Bowl

The college football Bowl season continues with a host of high-profile matchups on Friday.

In the first game of the day, Maryland defeated NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, which meant it was Mayo bath time for head Coach Mike Locksley!

Meanwhile, UCLA and Pittsburgh are playing in the Sun Bowl, while Notre Dame and a red-hot South Carolina team are facing off in the Gator Bowl.

In the nightcap, fans will be treated to an Orange Bowl Showdown that couldn’t be more appropriately named, as the No. 7 Clemson Tigers take on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers.

Here are the highlights from Friday’s Bowl slate.

Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA

Honoring an old pirate

UCLA Coach Chip Kelly paid tribute to his friend, the late Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach, with a special patch on his visor.

Bruins on the board

Trailing 3-0, UCLA found the end zone first, as Dorian Thompson-Robinson found Logan Loya on a short scoring pass.

Something special

After Pitt added another field goal to cut UCLA’s lead to 7-6, the Bruins struck again. DTR connected with Titus Mokiao-Atimalala on a long pass, which set up a touchdown.

Road game!

Pitt capitalized on an interception when QB Nick Patti connected with Bub Means for a 15-yard touchdown. Patti found Konata Mumpfield for the two-point conversion to tie the game.

Bullseye!

Thompson-Robinson dropped back and threw a dart to Mokiao-Atimalala, which resulted in a 28-yard touchdown to give the Bruins a 21-14 lead.

Pick six

The Bruins got a huge boost from their defense when Jaylin Davies picked off Patti’s pass and returned it 52 yards to the house. The pick-six gave UCLA a 28-14 lead.

Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina

21 Notre Dame Fighting Irish N.D -2.5

+120

o52

19 South Carolina Gamecocks SCAR +2.5

-154

u52



Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland 16, NC State 12

It’s all about the Mayo

Let’s be honest, the teams are fun and all, but this game is really about the appreciation (or not) of mayonnaise.

This is what happens when the game starts slowly

We’re presenting this tweet without comment.

Sticky fingers!

The Terrapins found the end zone first in this game, taking a 10-3 lead on a gorgeous pass from Taulia Tagovailoa to Octavian Smith.

Mr. Automatic

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack stayed in the game thanks to the reliable foot of Christopher Dunn, who won the Groza Award as the nation’s best kicker. Dunn made three field goals in the first half, and the Terps led 10-9 at the break.

Steady diet of field goals

The Terps added a field goal of their own and held a 13-9 lead through three quarters.

What a pick!

With Maryland backed up deep in its own territory, Tagovailoa took a deep shot downfield, but NC State’s Rakeim Ashford made an incredible interception to give the Wolfpack great field possession. Dunn added another field goal to make it 13-12.

After Maryland added another field goal, the teams traded punts before NC State got the ball back with under three minutes remaining and a chance to put together a game-winning drive. However, Jakorian Bennett picked off NC State QB Ben Finley to seal the win for the Terrapins.

And with that… it was time for a MAYO BATH for Mike Locksley!

Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson

6 Tennessee Volunteers TENN +7.0

+140

o64

7 Clemson Tigers CLEM -7.0

-182

u64



