College football highlights: UCLA leads Pitt in Sun Bowl; SC takes on ND in Gator Bowl
The college football Bowl season continues with a host of high-profile matchups on Friday.
In the first game of the day, Maryland defeated NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, which meant it was Mayo bath time for head Coach Mike Locksley!
Meanwhile, UCLA and Pittsburgh are playing in the Sun Bowl, while Notre Dame and a red-hot South Carolina team are facing off in the Gator Bowl.
In the nightcap, fans will be treated to an Orange Bowl Showdown that couldn’t be more appropriately named, as the No. 7 Clemson Tigers take on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers.
Here are the highlights from Friday’s Bowl slate.
Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA
Honoring an old pirate
UCLA Coach Chip Kelly paid tribute to his friend, the late Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach, with a special patch on his visor.
Bruins on the board
Trailing 3-0, UCLA found the end zone first, as Dorian Thompson-Robinson found Logan Loya on a short scoring pass.
Something special
After Pitt added another field goal to cut UCLA’s lead to 7-6, the Bruins struck again. DTR connected with Titus Mokiao-Atimalala on a long pass, which set up a touchdown.
Road game!
Pitt capitalized on an interception when QB Nick Patti connected with Bub Means for a 15-yard touchdown. Patti found Konata Mumpfield for the two-point conversion to tie the game.
Bullseye!
Thompson-Robinson dropped back and threw a dart to Mokiao-Atimalala, which resulted in a 28-yard touchdown to give the Bruins a 21-14 lead.
Pick six
The Bruins got a huge boost from their defense when Jaylin Davies picked off Patti’s pass and returned it 52 yards to the house. The pick-six gave UCLA a 28-14 lead.
Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
N.D
-2.5
+120
o52
South Carolina Gamecocks
SCAR
+2.5
-154
u52
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland 16, NC State 12
It’s all about the Mayo
Let’s be honest, the teams are fun and all, but this game is really about the appreciation (or not) of mayonnaise.
This is what happens when the game starts slowly
We’re presenting this tweet without comment.
Sticky fingers!
The Terrapins found the end zone first in this game, taking a 10-3 lead on a gorgeous pass from Taulia Tagovailoa to Octavian Smith.
Mr. Automatic
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack stayed in the game thanks to the reliable foot of Christopher Dunn, who won the Groza Award as the nation’s best kicker. Dunn made three field goals in the first half, and the Terps led 10-9 at the break.
Steady diet of field goals
The Terps added a field goal of their own and held a 13-9 lead through three quarters.
What a pick!
With Maryland backed up deep in its own territory, Tagovailoa took a deep shot downfield, but NC State’s Rakeim Ashford made an incredible interception to give the Wolfpack great field possession. Dunn added another field goal to make it 13-12.
After Maryland added another field goal, the teams traded punts before NC State got the ball back with under three minutes remaining and a chance to put together a game-winning drive. However, Jakorian Bennett picked off NC State QB Ben Finley to seal the win for the Terrapins.
And with that… it was time for a MAYO BATH for Mike Locksley!
Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN
+7.0
+140
o64
Clemson Tigers
CLEM
-7.0
-182
u64
Stay tuned for highlights.
Read more:
Top stories from FOX Sports:
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more