College football highlights: Syracuse-Minnesota in action in the Pinstripe Bowl
College Football
20 minutes ago
The college football Bowl season continues on Thursday, as Syracuse (7-5) and Minnesota (8-4) are battling it out at Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl.
Later, Oklahoma (6-6) and No. 13 Florida State (9-3) faces off in the Cheez-It Bowl, and Steve Sarkisian leads No. 20 Texas (8-4) against one of his former teams — No. 12 Washington (10-2) — in the Alamo Bowl.
Here are the top plays from Thursday’s Bowl slate.
Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota
Pregame excitement
The New York Yankees were excited to welcome college football to their converted baseball diamond.
Defensive struggle
Through one quarter, though, the game remained scoreless, as the Gophers and Orange slugged it out.
Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Oklahoma Sooners
OU
+8.0
+280
o65.5
Florida State Seminoles
FSU
-8.0
-400
u65.5
Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
-4.5
-149
o68
Washington Huskies
WASH
+4.5
+115
u68
Read more:
- Max Duggan, CJ Stroud and 6 other NFL Draft prospects with the most to gain in New Year’s bowls
- College football’s top Bowl games: By the Numbers
- NFL size, Olympic speed: Meet a most unique Recruit
- 2023 National signing day tracker: Who went where?
- Ohio State among teams with work to do on the recruiting trail
- Bowl games 2022: Schedule, picks, results for all 43 games
- Our FOX Sports college football All-America team
Top stories from FOX Sports:
- NFL Power Rankings: Packers, Dolphins move up as Playoffs loom
- 2022-23 NFL playoff picture: Which teams are in, who’s still in the hunt
- Why MLB teams are signing stars to deals of over 10 years again
- NBA Stock Watch: Jayson Tatum strengthens MVP case; Aaron Gordon All-Star Leap?
- Lionel Messi cements GOAT status with a little help from his friends
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
College Football
Alabama vs. Kansas State best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football
Ohio State vs. Georgia best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football
Why Joel Klatt is picking Penn State over Utah in the Rose Bowl
National Football League
How bettors are playing Vikings-Packers, TCU-Michigan, Ohio State-Georgia
College Football
Everything to know about the College Football Playoff semifinals
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories