College football highlights: Syracuse-Minnesota in action in the Pinstripe Bowl

College Football

20 minutes ago

The college football Bowl season continues on Thursday, as Syracuse (7-5) and Minnesota (8-4) are battling it out at Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Later, Oklahoma (6-6) and No. 13 Florida State (9-3) faces off in the Cheez-It Bowl, and Steve Sarkisian leads No. 20 Texas (8-4) against one of his former teams — No. 12 Washington (10-2) — in the Alamo Bowl.

Here are the top plays from Thursday’s Bowl slate.

Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Pregame excitement

The New York Yankees were excited to welcome college football to their converted baseball diamond.

Defensive struggle

Through one quarter, though, the game remained scoreless, as the Gophers and Orange slugged it out.

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State

Thu 10:30 PM

ESPN

NCAA FB

SPREAD

TO WIN

TOTAL

Oklahoma Sooners

OU

13

Florida State Seminoles

FSU

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington

Fri 2:00 AM

ESPN

NCAA FB

SPREAD

TO WIN

TOTAL

20

Texas Longhorns

TEXAS

12

Washington Huskies

WASH

