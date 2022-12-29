College football highlights: Syracuse-Minnesota in action in the Pinstripe Bowl

College Football 20 minutes ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The college football Bowl season continues on Thursday, as Syracuse (7-5) and Minnesota (8-4) are battling it out at Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Later, Oklahoma (6-6) and No. 13 Florida State (9-3) faces off in the Cheez-It Bowl, and Steve Sarkisian leads No. 20 Texas (8-4) against one of his former teams — No. 12 Washington (10-2) — in the Alamo Bowl.

Here are the top plays from Thursday’s Bowl slate.

Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Pregame excitement

The New York Yankees were excited to welcome college football to their converted baseball diamond.

Defensive struggle

Through one quarter, though, the game remained scoreless, as the Gophers and Orange slugged it out.

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State

Thu 10:30 PM ESPN NCAA FB SPREAD TO WIN TOTAL Oklahoma Sooners OU +8.0

+280

o65.5

13 Florida State Seminoles FSU -8.0

-400

u65.5



Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington

Fri 2:00 AM ESPN NCAA FB SPREAD TO WIN TOTAL 20 Texas Longhorns TEXAS -4.5

-149

o68

12 Washington Huskies WASH +4.5

+115

u68



