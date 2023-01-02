College football highlights: MSU vs. Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl; Cotton, Rose to come

23 mins ago

Aside from the College Football Playoff Championship game a week from now, the sport’s postseason wraps up on Monday with four enticing games on the schedule.

First off we have the ReliaQuest Bowl, which is sure to be an emotional affair as No. 22 Mississippi State plays its first game without late Coach Mike Leach as it takes on Illinois.

That will be followed by the Cotton Bowl Matchup between No. 16 Tulane and No. 10 USC, which is expected to have Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams healthy and behind center, and a Citrus Bowl Showdown between No. 17 LSU and Purdue.

Finally, we’ll have The Granddaddy of them All, as No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah face off in a classic Rose Bowl battle.

Here are the highlights of Monday’s Bowl games.

ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for highlights!

Cotton Bowl: Well. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 U.S.C

Mon 6:00 PM

ESPN

NCAA FB

SPREAD

TO WIN

TOTAL

16

Tulane Green Wave

TULANE

10

USC Trojans

USC

Stay tuned for highlights!

Citrus Bowl: Well. 17 LSU vs. Purdue

Mon 6:00 PM

ABC

NCAA FB

SPREAD

TO WIN

TOTAL

17

LSU Tigers

LSU

Purdue Boilermakers

PUR

Stay tuned for highlights!

Rose Bowl: Well. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah

Mon 10:00 PM

ESPN

NCAA FB

SPREAD

TO WIN

TOTAL

11

Penn State Nittany Lions

PSU

8

Utah Utes

UTAH

Stay tuned for highlights!

Alabama Juniors Bryce Young, Will Anderson, Jahmyr Gibbs declare for NFL draft

5 minutes ago

LSU vs. Purdue best bet, odds and how to bet

LSU vs. Purdue best bet, odds and how to bet

2 hours ago

Mississippi State vs. Illinois best bet, odds and how to bet

Mississippi State vs. Illinois best bet, odds and how to bet

2 hours ago

TCU's fairy-tale run vs. the Georgia dynasty: A fitting end to an impeccable season

TCU’s fairy-tale run vs. the Georgia dynasty: A fitting end to an impeccable season

15 hours ago

NFL odds Week 17: Wacky wins and bad beats

NFL odds Week 17: Wacky wins and bad beats

17 hours ago

