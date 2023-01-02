College football highlights: MSU vs. Illinois in ReliaQuest Bowl; Cotton, Rose to come
College Football
23 mins ago
Aside from the College Football Playoff Championship game a week from now, the sport’s postseason wraps up on Monday with four enticing games on the schedule.
First off we have the ReliaQuest Bowl, which is sure to be an emotional affair as No. 22 Mississippi State plays its first game without late Coach Mike Leach as it takes on Illinois.
That will be followed by the Cotton Bowl Matchup between No. 16 Tulane and No. 10 USC, which is expected to have Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams healthy and behind center, and a Citrus Bowl Showdown between No. 17 LSU and Purdue.
Finally, we’ll have The Granddaddy of them All, as No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah face off in a classic Rose Bowl battle.
Here are the highlights of Monday’s Bowl games.
ReliaQuest Bowl: No. 22 Mississippi State vs. Illinois
Pregame scene
Stay tuned for highlights!
Cotton Bowl: Well. 16 Tulane vs. No. 10 U.S.C
Stay tuned for highlights!
Citrus Bowl: Well. 17 LSU vs. Purdue
Stay tuned for highlights!
Rose Bowl: Well. 11 Penn State vs. No. 8 Utah
Stay tuned for highlights!
