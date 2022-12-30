College football highlights: Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Sun Bowl in action; Orange Bowl later
The college football Bowl season continues with a host of high-profile matchups on Friday, starting with Maryland vs. NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
That will be followed by midday showdowns between UCLA and Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl, and Notre Dame and a red-hot South Carolina team in the Gator Bowl.
In the nightcap, fans will be treated to an Orange Bowl Showdown that couldn’t be more appropriately named, as the No. 7 Clemson Tigers take on the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers.
Here are the highlights from Friday’s Bowl slate.
Duke’s Mayo Bowl: Maryland vs. NC State
It’s all about the Mayo
Let’s be honest, the teams are fun and all, but this game is really about the appreciation (or not) of mayonnaise.
This is what happens when the game starts slowly
We’re presenting this tweet without comment.
Sticky fingers!
The Terrapins found the end zone first in this game, taking a 10-3 lead on a gorgeous pass from Taulia Tagovailoa to Octavian Smith.
Mr. Automatic
Meanwhile, the Wolfpack stayed in the game thanks to the reliable foot of Christopher Dunn, who won the Groza Award as the nation’s best kicker. Dunn made three field goals in the first half, and the Terps led 10-9 at the break.
Steady diet of field goals
The Terps added a field goal of their own and held a 13-9 lead through three quarters.
Sun Bowl: Pittsburgh vs. UCLA
Honoring an old pirate
UCLA Coach Chip Kelly paid tribute to his friend, the late Mississippi State Coach Mike Leach, with a special patch on his visor.
Bruins on the board
Trailing 3-0, UCLA found the end zone first, as Dorian Thompson-Robinson found Logan Loya on a short scoring pass.
Something special
After Pitt added another field goal to cut UCLA’s lead to 7-6, the Bruins struck again. DTR connected with Titus Mokiao-Atimalala on a long pass, which set up a touchdown.
Gator Bowl: Notre Dame vs. South Carolina
Stay tuned for highlights.
Orange Bowl: Tennessee vs. Clemson
Stay tuned for highlights.
