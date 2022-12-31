College football highlights: Alabama cruising in Sugar Bowl; Iowa leads Kentucky in Music City

The college football Bowl season heats up this weekend, highlighted, of course, by the College Football Playoff semifinals later on Saturday.

[Related: Everything to know about the CFP semis]

Before that, though, there are a pair of high-profile Bowl games earlier on Saturday. One of them is the Sugar Bowl, which features Big 12 Champion Kansas State (10-3), which stunned CFP entrant TCU in the conference Championship game, taking on an Alabama (10-2) Squad that is undoubtedly angry about coming up short of the CFP.

At the same time, the Music City Bowl will be in action, featuring a Big Ten-SEC battle between the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) and Kentucky Wildcats (7-5).

Here are the highlights from Saturday’s early Bowl games.

Sugar Bowl: Well. 5 Alabama vs. No. 9 Kansas State

K-State FG

Kansas State got the ball into Alabama territory on the opening possession of the game, but quarterback Will Howard was later intercepted by defensive back Jordan Battle. With that said, Alabama proceeded to go three-and-out. Kansas State then came back down the field and got a field goal.

See you later

After forcing another Alabama punt, Kansas State took over at its own 12-yard line. On the first play of the possession, running back Deuce Vaughn took off for an 88-yard touchdown, giving the Wildcats a 10-0 lead.

Bama strikes back

On third-and-10 of the ensuing possession, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young hit running back Jahmyr Gibbs, who took off for a 60-yard pickup. Three plays later, Young hit wide receiver Isaiah Bond for a 6-yard touchdown, pulling the Crimson Tide to within three.

Lead change

After the Alabama touchdown, K-State went three-and-out and the former found the end zone once again.

On the fourth play of the drive, Young hit wide receiver Jermaine Burton for a 47-yard pickup, putting the ball near the goal line. Two plays later, Young hit tight end Cameron Latu for a touchdown, giving Alabama a 14-10 lead.

Bama is a roll

After making a goal-line stand on an 18-play Kansas State drive, Alabama went 98 yards for its third touchdown. A trio of chunk plays (22-yard run from Gibbs, 28-yard completion to Burton and a 22-yard completion to Latu) set the table for Young and Burton hooking up for a 12-yard touchdown.

Alabama led 21-10 at halftime.

DIME

In the spirit of New Orleans football, Kansas State attempted an onside kick out of the Halftime break, but Alabama recovered it. Three plays later, they made the Wildcats pay dearly, as Young threw a pinpoint, 32-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks.

Taking control

Kansas State gave the ball back to Alabama on its next possession, as Howard was intercepted by defensive back Brian Branch. On the very next play, running back Jase McClellan ran in a 17-yard score, giving the Crimson Tide a 35-10 lead with 13 minutes still remaining in the third quarter.

A miraculous encore

If the Sugar Bowl is indeed Young’s final game at the Collegiate level, it was quite the exit. In the closing seconds of the third quarter, the Alabama quarterback hit wide receiver Kobe Prentice, who eluded a series of tackles for a 47-yard touchdown.

Alabama led 42-13. Young’s five touchdown passes have been to five different players.

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs. Kentucky

Iowa TD

It was a scoreless first quarter, but Iowa drew first blood a few minutes into the second quarter.

Taking over at the Kentucky 42-yard line off a punt, Iowa quarterback Joe Labas hit tight end Sam Laporta, who finessed and overpowered the Wildcats defense for a 27-yard completion, as shown below. On the next play, Labas connected with tight end Luke Lachey on a 15-yard touchdown.

Pick-Six!

On the first play from scrimmage after the Iowa score, Kentucky quarterback Destin Wade was intercepted by defensive back Xavier Nwankpa, who ran it back 52 yards for a touchdown. It gave Iowa a 14-0 lead.

ANOTHER Pick-Six!

Shortly before halftime, Wade threw his second pick-six. Backed up at his own 7-yard line, the Kentucky quarterback was intercepted by defensive back Cooper DeJean, who ran it into the end zone. Iowa led 21-0 at halftime.

Pregame scene

Stay tuned for highlights!

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports: