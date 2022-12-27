COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Gophers’ Mo Ibrahim on verge of breaking 4 more program records – InForum

NEW YORK — Mohamed Ibrahim’s final encore is upon University of Minnesota football fans — and it’s setting up to be an historic finish.

The sixth-year running back can break four major program milestones when Minnesota plays Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium at 1 pm Thursday.

Ibrahim has been cresting Darrell Thompson’s perch atop Minnesota’s record books all season — moving into first in career rushing touchdowns, total TDs and 100-yard games — and Ibrahim has almost reached the tallest summit: career rushing yards. Ibrahim sits only 57 yards behind Thompson’s mark of 4,654.

Ibrahim also is on the verge of three single-season records. He is 32 rushing yards behind David Cobb’s 1,626 in 2014 and 10 carries behind Cobb’s 314 set that same year. Ibrahim needs one touchdown to break a tie with Gary Russell’s single-season mark of 19 sets in 2006.

Mohamed Ibrahim Brad Rempel/Brad Rempel

“He has meant everything to the program — everything to me,” Gophers Offensive Coordinator Kirk Ciarroocca said last week. “He’s the best back I’ve ever coached and been around. I feel lucky to have been around him.”

Syracuse (7-5) gave up at least 200 rushing yards in four of the five straight losses suffered from late October to mid-November. If the Gophers (8-4) have success with an 11th-ranked rushing offense (218 yards per game), Ibrahim could break the foursome of records before halftime, heck, maybe even the first quarter.

Ibrahim went over 100 yards in 10 games this season, including a career-high 263 against a stifling Iowa defense in the 13-10 loss on Nov. 19. But he was held under 100 for the first time in 19 games he has played, during the 23-16 win over Wisconsin on Nov. 26.

Meanwhile, the Gophers’ defense has been one of the best in the Nation for a few years. They won’t have to go against Syracuse tailback Sean Tucker, who had 1,060 yards this season; they opted out of the Bowl game to prepare for the NFL draft.

Gophers defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said the U’s own strong running game has aided his defense’s success.

“I like sitting up in the (coaches’) box when we get a long (offensive) drive, Mo is stuffing it down people’s throats,” Rossi said. “The best defense is the defense that’s not played.

Ibrahim was named an All-American by multiple outlets this season and was a later addition to the East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 3. He has a lot of miles on his tires with 851 career carries and a major injury, tearing his Achilles’ Tendon last August and missing all but three quarters of the 2021 season.

After being Big Ten running back of the year in 2020, Ibrahim won an Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year award this season, so the generously listed 5-foot-10 and 210-pound tailback is used to overcoming the odds.

“I think he’s going to have a bright career because he makes something out of nothing,” Rossi said. “Some guys need space, some guys want to slash and bounce things. You don’t bounce things in the NFL. You do that, your career is short. You’ve got to be able to create, set blocks up, you got to be able to get things when things aren’t there. That’s Mo.”

University of Minnesota records Mohamed Ibrahim could break in the final game of his career Thursday against Syracuse in the Pinstripe Bowl:

Career:

57 — rushing yards behind Darrell Thompson (4,654)

Single season records:

32 — rushing yards away fromDavid Cobb (1,626)

1 — touchdown from breaking tie with Gary Russell (19)

10 — Rushes behind Cobb’s attempts (314)