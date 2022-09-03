College football games today: Your Week 1 schedule for Saturday

It’s finally here: Week 1 of the 2022 college football schedule kicks off in full on Saturday as the remaining teams finally take the field in the opener.

That includes almost every team in the AP top 25 college football rankings that didn’t play on Thursday or Friday.

Here is your quick and easy guide for the best college football games on today.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button