College football games today: Your Week 1 schedule for Saturday
It’s finally here: Week 1 of the 2022 college football schedule kicks off in full on Saturday as the remaining teams finally take the field in the opener.
That includes almost every team in the AP top 25 college football rankings that didn’t play on Thursday or Friday.
Here is your quick and easy guide for the best college football games on today.
Sam Houston at 6 Texas A&M
Noon | SECN
Colorado State at 8 Michigan
Noon | ABC
13 NC State at East Carolina
Noon | ESPN
North Carolina at App State
Noon | ESPNU
11 Oregon vs. 3 Georgia
3:30 pm | ABC
UTEP at 9 Oklahoma
3:30 pm | Fox
Bethune-Cookman at 16 Miami
3:30 pm | ACCN
23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas
3:30 pm | ESPN
24 Houston at UTSA
3:30 pm | CBSSN
Troy at 21 Ole Miss
4 pm | SECN
25 BYU at USF
4 pm | ESPNU
Rice at 14 USC
6 pm | Pac12
7 Utah at Florida
7 pm | ESPN
Albany at 10 Baylor
7 pm | Big 12/ESPN+
Illinois State at 18 Wisconsin
7 pm | FS1
Miami (OH) at 20 Kentucky
7 pm | SECN/ESPN+
Utah State at 1 Alabama
7:30 pm | SECN
5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State
7:30 pm | ABC
