College football games today: Your Week 1 schedule for Saturday

It’s finally here: Week 1 of the 2022 college football schedule kicks off in full on Saturday as the remaining teams finally take the field in the opener.

That includes almost every team in the AP top 25 college football rankings that didn’t play on Thursday or Friday.

Here is your quick and easy guide for the best college football games on today.

Sam Houston at 6 Texas A&M

Noon | SECN

Colorado State at 8 Michigan

Noon | ABC

13 NC State at East Carolina

Noon | ESPN

North Carolina at App State

Noon | ESPNU

11 Oregon vs. 3 Georgia

3:30 pm | ABC

UTEP at 9 Oklahoma

3:30 pm | Fox

Bethune-Cookman at 16 Miami

3:30 pm | ACCN

23 Cincinnati at 19 Arkansas

3:30 pm | ESPN

24 Houston at UTSA

3:30 pm | CBSSN

Troy at 21 Ole Miss

4 pm | SECN

25 BYU at USF

4 pm | ESPNU

Rice at 14 USC

6 pm | Pac12

7 Utah at Florida

7 pm | ESPN

Albany at 10 Baylor

7 pm | Big 12/ESPN+

Illinois State at 18 Wisconsin

7 pm | FS1

Miami (OH) at 20 Kentucky

7 pm | SECN/ESPN+

Utah State at 1 Alabama

7:30 pm | SECN

5 Notre Dame at 2 Ohio State

7:30 pm | ABC

fuboTV provides coverage for college football games this season from the major networks as well as the Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network and others.

Click here for your free fuboTV trial

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook