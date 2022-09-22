College football games today: Week 4 schedule for Thursday, Sept. 22

Thursday is here and with it comes a slate of three college football games today on national TV, including one head-to-head matchup in the Power 5.

There are no teams in the AP top 25 rankings on the field today, but one intriguing Matchup in the ACC, along with a Big Ten Hopeful taking on a non-conference foe, and a face-off in the Sun Belt.

Here’s your quick and easy schedule to what college football games are on today.

Week 4 college football games are today

All times Eastern | Odds courtesy SI Sportsbook

West Virginia at Virginia Tech

Thurs., Sept. 22 | 7:30 pm | ESPN

Line: West Virginia -1.5

FPI pick: West Virginia 63.0%

West Virginia: An important road test for the Mountaineers as they recover from close losses to Pitt and Kansas. WVU’s potent offense meets a Tech unit allowing just 12.3 ppg and boasts a credible threat in lead back CJ Donaldson, who has 6 rushing TDs and 2 100-yard games so far.

Virginia Tech: First-year Coach Brent Pry already has a loss to Old Dominion on his record, but could turn up the offense behind quarterback Grant Wells against a WVU team that’s allowed 14 touchdowns in 3 games. Wells is a 66% passer with 4 TDs, but also 4 Picks

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

Thurs., Sept. 22 | 7:30 pm | ESPN2

Line: Coastal Carolina -2

FPI pick: Georgia State 52.3%

Coastal Carolina: Grayson McCall is still one of college football’s most gifted quarterbacks, good for 70% of his throws with 9 TDs and one pick, and he’s backed up by a pair of stout rushers, Reese White and CJ Beasley, who both have over 200 yards and 2 of the Chanticleers’ 3 rushing scores. CC has 10 takeaways in 3 games so far.

Georgia State: 0 for 3 on the year, but with a close loss to North Carolina on its resume, the Panthers have a dual threat at quarterback in Darren Grainger, with 8 TDs in the air while posting the team’s 2nd most Rush yards and another score. GSU put up over 200 rushing yards against UNC.

Chattanooga at Illinois

Thurs., Sept. 22 | 8:30 pm | BTN

Line: No line

FPI pick: Illinois 95.4%

Chattanooga: Ball control and time of possession are the Mocs’ game, playing a group of talented backs behind a veteran, physical Offensive line, averaging 185 rushing yards per game. Ailym Ford leads the unit with 325 yards rushing and 4 TDs, in addition to 109 rec yards and 2 more scores.

Illinois: Another team that likes to run the ball, the Illini are currently 4th in the Big Ten with 224 rushing yards per game. Chase Brown is the chief weapon for Bret Bielema, running for 496 yards on 75 attempts with 2 scores and at least 140 in each game.

