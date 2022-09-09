College football games today: Week 2 schedule for Friday

Week 2 of the college football schedule is here with a pair of games on tap for today, Friday, Sept. 9.

The football continues with an interesting ACC vs. AAC kickoff followed by a later night game out of the Mountain West.

Here’s your quick and easy guide for the best college football games on today.

All times Eastern

Louisville at UCF

Fri., Sept. 9 | 7:30 pm | ESPN

Boise State at New Mexico

Fr., Sept. 9 | 9 pm | CBSSN

Louisville at UCF. Central Florida is looking to get some revenge on Louisville this year after a dramatic, last-second loss to Louisville off an interception returned for a touchdown. UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel was also injured in that game. Louisville is coming off a nasty 31-7 loss on the road to Syracuse. John Rhys Plumee, a transfer from Ole Miss, threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth in the season-opener.

Boise State at New Mexico. BSU has beaten the Lobos 5 straight times and has a shot at a 6th, but will have to cut down on the turnovers. It had 5 in the 17-point opening loss to Oregon State.

