College football games today: Week 2 schedule for Friday

Week 2 of the college football schedule is here with a pair of games on tap for today, Friday, Sept. 9.

The football continues with an interesting ACC vs. AAC kickoff followed by a later night game out of the Mountain West.

Here’s your quick and easy guide for the best college football games on today.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button