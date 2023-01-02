College football games today: Bowl schedule on TV for Monday
College football Bowl season is nearing its end with the final four games set to kick off today, the last postseason matchups before the national championship.
That schedule includes the Granddaddy of ‘Em All as the annual Rose Bowl Game gets underway between Penn State and Utah in a traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Matchup live from Pasadena.
LSU and Purdue are in action at the Citrus Bowl in the early slate, as are USC and Tulane in this year’s Cotton Bowl game.
More: College football game tracker: Conference win/loss records
But it all begins in Tampa with another Big Ten vs. SEC game as Mississippi State and Illinois square off in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Here’s your look at the full schedule for the college football action today.
All times Eastern
ReliaQuest Bowl
Mississippi State vs. Illinois
Mon., Jan. 2 | 12 pm | ESPN2
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Point spread: Mississippi State -3 (-110) | Illinois +3.5 (-118)
Total: 46 | Over -118 | Under -110
Moneyline: Mississippi State -150 | Illinois +115
FPI prediction: Mississippi State 54.0% | Illinois 46.0%
Spread Consensus pick: Mississippi State -3 (65% of bets are on the Bulldogs)
More: Mississippi State vs. Illinois picks, predictions
Cotton Bowl
USC vs. Tulane
Mon., Jan. 2 | 1 pm | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Point spread: USC -2 (-118) | Tulane +2 (-118)
Total: 63.5 | Over -118 | Under -110
Moneyline: USC -133 | Tulane +105
FPI prediction: USC 58.4% | Tulane 41.6%
Spread Consensus pick: USC -2 (65% of bets are on the Trojans)
Related: USC vs. Tulane Cotton Bowl game prediction, preview
Citrus Bowl
LSU vs. Purdue
Mon., Jan. 2 | 1 pm | ABC
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Point spread: LSU -15 (-110) | Purdue +15 (-118)
Total: 54.5 | Over -110 | Under -118
Moneyline: LSU -752 | Purdue +105
FPI prediction: LSU 68.4% | Purdue 31.6%
Spread Consensus pick: LSU -15 (51% of the bets are on the Tigers)
Related: LSU vs. Purdue Bowl game predictions, Picks
Rose Bowl
Penn State vs. Utah
Mon., Jan. 2 | 5 pm | ESPN
Streams live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Point spread: Utah -1 (-118) | Penn State +1 (-110)
Total: 53 | Over -110 | Under -118
Moneyline: Penn State -105 | Utah -125
FPI prediction: Utah 57.4% | Penn State 42.6%
Spread Consensus pick: Utah -1 (56% of bets are on the Utes)
More: Penn State vs. Utah Rose Bowl game prediction, preview
