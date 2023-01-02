College football games today: Bowl schedule on TV for Monday

College football Bowl season is nearing its end with the final four games set to kick off today, the last postseason matchups before the national championship.

That schedule includes the Granddaddy of ‘Em All as the annual Rose Bowl Game gets underway between Penn State and Utah in a traditional Big Ten vs. Pac-12 Matchup live from Pasadena.

LSU and Purdue are in action at the Citrus Bowl in the early slate, as are USC and Tulane in this year’s Cotton Bowl game.

