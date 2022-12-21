College football games today: Bowl schedule for Wednesday

The college football Bowl season Marches on this week in the days before Christmas with one game set to kick off on the Wednesday schedule.

So far in the early going, the Sun Belt and Mountain West have performed the best against national competition, with the former going 3-0 and the latter 2-1, while the AAC sits at 0-2 and Conference USA at 1-3 early in the postseason.

How it’s going: College football Bowl game tracker: Conference win/loss records

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button