College football games on TV today: Week 9 schedule for Thursday night football

Week 9 of the college football schedule is set to kick off early this week with a trio of Thursday night games before the action gets started this weekend.

That includes three games on tap for the primetime window on the ESPN and Fox networks, with two of the matchups involving ranked Power Five teams, and a third an intriguing game out of the Sun Belt.

Here’s your schedule for the college football games on TV today.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State

Thurs., Oct. 27 | 7:30 pm | ESPN

Point spread: NC State-13.5

FPI pick: NC State 90.5%

Virginia Tech ATS: 2-5

NC State ATS: 2-5

Virginia Tech: Not much has gone well for the Hokies this season under first-year Coach Brent Pry, winning just one game out of four in ACC competition, and ranking 10th in the conference by allowing 25.1 points per game and 9th surrendering 358 total yards each week. Tech isn’t getting much offensively, either, not scoring 30 points in a game yet this year.

NC State: Losing quarterback Devin Leary will hurt this offense, there’s no doubt about that. It already has, in a loss at ranked Syracuse, the second of the year that dropped the Wolfpack to 1-2 in conference games and 5-2 overall. NC State is 18th in total defense allowing 311 yards per game and 14th in FBS in scoring defense (16.9 points per game).

Louisiana at Southern Miss

Thurs., Oct. 27 | 7:30 pm | ESPN2

Point spread: Southern Miss -1

FPI pick: Louisiana 51.4%

Louisiana ATS: 5-2

Southern Miss ATS: 5-2

Louisiana: The Ragin’ Cajuns are on a two-game win streak after dropping the previous three straight and now have a chance to move up in the division with a head-to-head matchup against the team directly above them in the standings. Junior quarterback Ben Wooldridge hit 21 of 34 passes and five touchdowns in reserve of injured starter Chandler Fields in a win over Arkansas State, and he’s a 62.8% passer this year.

Southern Miss: Sitting at 2-1 in Sun Belt games, the Golden Eagles have won four of the last five overall despite some low scoring efforts, putting up just 20 points in each of their last two games, by a combined 7 points. Frank Gore, Jr. is at nearly 5 ypc this year and 4 touchdowns with 90-plus yards in his last two outings.

Well. 14 Utah at Washington State

Thurs., Oct. 27 | 10 pm | FS1

Point spread: Utah -7

FPI pick: Utah 78.5%

Utah ATS: 4-3

Washington State ATS: 4-3

Utah: 10 points in a loss at UCLA keep the Utes from being undefeated in Pac-12 games this season, and the Defending conference Champs are at two losses overall after the opener at Florida. But this is still a force to be reckoned with, ranking fourth in the league with 192.4 rushing yards per game and is 5th with 472.7 total yards and 280.3 passing yards each week. Cameron Rising leads a dynamic unit that plays with physicality, discipline, and balance.

Washington State: Cougars transfer quarterback Cameron Ward is a dynamic passer when given the time, ranking fourth in the Pac-12 with 1,962 passing yards this season and has 16 touchdowns in the air. Wazzu has lost three of the last four overall and hasn’t scored more than 14 points in the last two.

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (31 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (18)

3. Tennessee (13)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson (1)

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. Oklahoma State

10. U.S.C

T-10. Wake Forest

12. UCLA

13. Penn State

14. Utah

15. Be Miss

16. Syracuse

17. Illinois

18. LSU

19. Kentucky

20. Cincinnati

21. North Carolina

22. Kansas State

23. Tulane

24. NC State

25. South Carolina

