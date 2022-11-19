College football games on TV today: Week 12 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores
Week 12 of the college football schedule is set to sort things out as the conference and playoff race heat up with the regular season coming to a close The regular season finale is up next and after that the important Championship Saturday Slate as the top conferences play for their titles.
And from there, the College Football Playoff Selection Process that will officially rank the top four teams that will play for the national championship. But the road to there goes through Saturday and the Vital Week 12 matchups.
Here’s your look at the schedule and scores for the top 25 teams in action this weekend and how you can watch the most important games.
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Navy at No. 20 UCF
Sat., Nov. 19 | 11 am | ESPN2
Point spread: UCF -15.5
FPI pick: UCF | 90.8%
Illinois at No. 3 Michigan
Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 pm | ABC
Point spread: Michigan -17.5
FPI pick: Michigan | 90.7%
Well. 4 TCU at Baylor
Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 pm | Fox
Point spread: TCU -2.5
FPI pick: TCU | 50.8%
Austin Peay at No. 8 Alabama
Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 pm | SECN+
Point spread: No line
FPI pick: Alabama | 99.6%
Louisiana at No. 19 Florida State
Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 pm | ESPN3
Point spread: Florida State -24
FPI pick: Florida State | 92.9%
Well. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia
Sat., Nov. 19 | 2 pm | ESPN+
Point spread: Kansas State -7.5
FPI pick: Kansas State | 72.0%
Well. 23 Oregon State at Arizona State
Sat., Nov. 19 | 2:15 pm | ESPN2
Point spread: Oregon State -7.5
FPI pick: Oregon State | 68.6%
Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame
Sat., Nov. 19 | 2:30 pm | NBC
Point spread: Notre Dame -20.5
FPI pick: Notre Dame | 93.1%
Well. 1 Georgia at Kentucky
Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 pm | CBS
Point spread: Georgia -22.5
FPI pick: Georgia | 92.9%
Well. 2 Ohio State at Maryland
Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 pm | ABC
Point spread: Ohio State -27
FPI pick: Ohio State | 90.3%
Miami at No. 9 Clemson
Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 pm | ESPN
Point spread: Clemson -19
FPI pick: Clemson | 90.7%
Well. 11 Penn State at Rutgers
Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 pm | BTN
Point spread: Penn State -19
FPI pick: Penn State | 91.3%
Well. 24 NC State at Louisville
Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 pm | ESPN3
Point spread: Louisville -4
FPI pick: Louisville | 69.5%
Well. 25 Cincinnati at Temple
Sat., Nov. 19 4 pm | ESPNU
Point spread: Cincinnati -17
FPI pick: Cincinnati | 89.0%
Georgia Tech at No. 13 North Carolina
Sat., Nov. 19 | 5:30 pm | ESPN2
Point spread: North Carolina -21
FPI pick: North Carolina | 89.1%
Well. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina
Sat., Nov. 19 | 7 pm | ESPN
Point spread: Tennessee -22
FPI pick: Tennessee | 89.3%
Well. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas
Sat., Nov. 19 | 7:30 pm | SECN
Point spread: Ole Miss -2
FPI pick: Ole Miss | 67.9%
Well. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
Sat., Nov. 19 | 7:30 pm | ABC
Point spread: Oklahoma -7.5
FPI pick: Oklahoma | 61.4%
Well. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA
Sat., Nov. 19 | 8 pm | Fox
Point spread: USC -2.5
FPI pick: USC | 60.3%
UAB at No. 6 LSU
Sat., Nov. 19 | 9 pm | ESPN2
Point spread: LSU -15
FPI pick: LSU | 88.7%
Colorado at No. 17 Washington
Sat., Nov. 19 | 9 pm | Pac-12
Point spread: Washington -30
FPI pick: Washington | 96.6%
Well. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon
Sat., Nov. 19 | 10:30 pm | ESPN
Point spread: Utah -2
FPI pick: Utah | 51.8%
According to the Selection Committee
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- Michigan
- TCU
- Tennessee
- LSU
- USC
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Utah
- Penn State
- Oregon
- North Carolina
- Be Miss
- Kansas State
- UCLA
- Washington
- Notre Dame
- Florida State
- UCF
- Tulane
- Oklahoma State
- Oregon State
- NC State
- Cincinnati
