College football games on TV today: Week 12 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Week 12 of the college football schedule is set to sort things out as the conference and playoff race heat up with the regular season coming to a close The regular season finale is up next and after that the important Championship Saturday Slate as the top conferences play for their titles.

And from there, the College Football Playoff Selection Process that will officially rank the top four teams that will play for the national championship. But the road to there goes through Saturday and the Vital Week 12 matchups.

Here’s your look at the schedule and scores for the top 25 teams in action this weekend and how you can watch the most important games.

Week 12 college football TV schedule, scores

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Navy at No. 20 UCF

Sat., Nov. 19 | 11 am | ESPN2

Point spread: UCF -15.5

FPI pick: UCF | 90.8%

Illinois at No. 3 Michigan

Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 pm | ABC

Point spread: Michigan -17.5

FPI pick: Michigan | 90.7%

Well. 4 TCU at Baylor

Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 pm | Fox

Point spread: TCU -2.5

FPI pick: TCU | 50.8%

Austin Peay at No. 8 Alabama

Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 pm | SECN+

Point spread: No line

FPI pick: Alabama | 99.6%

Louisiana at No. 19 Florida State

Sat., Nov. 19 | 12 pm | ESPN3

Point spread: Florida State -24

FPI pick: Florida State | 92.9%

Well. 15 Kansas State at West Virginia

Sat., Nov. 19 | 2 pm | ESPN+

Point spread: Kansas State -7.5

FPI pick: Kansas State | 72.0%

Well. 23 Oregon State at Arizona State

Sat., Nov. 19 | 2:15 pm | ESPN2

Point spread: Oregon State -7.5

FPI pick: Oregon State | 68.6%

Boston College at No. 18 Notre Dame

Sat., Nov. 19 | 2:30 pm | NBC

Point spread: Notre Dame -20.5

FPI pick: Notre Dame | 93.1%

Well. 1 Georgia at Kentucky

Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 pm | CBS

Point spread: Georgia -22.5

FPI pick: Georgia | 92.9%

Well. 2 Ohio State at Maryland

Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 pm | ABC

Point spread: Ohio State -27

FPI pick: Ohio State | 90.3%

Miami at No. 9 Clemson

Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 pm | ESPN

Point spread: Clemson -19

FPI pick: Clemson | 90.7%

Well. 11 Penn State at Rutgers

Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 pm | BTN

Point spread: Penn State -19

FPI pick: Penn State | 91.3%

Well. 24 NC State at Louisville

Sat., Nov. 19 | 3:30 pm | ESPN3

Point spread: Louisville -4

FPI pick: Louisville | 69.5%

Well. 25 Cincinnati at Temple

Sat., Nov. 19 4 pm | ESPNU

Point spread: Cincinnati -17

FPI pick: Cincinnati | 89.0%

Georgia Tech at No. 13 North Carolina

Sat., Nov. 19 | 5:30 pm | ESPN2

Point spread: North Carolina -21

FPI pick: North Carolina | 89.1%

Well. 5 Tennessee at South Carolina

Sat., Nov. 19 | 7 pm | ESPN

Point spread: Tennessee -22

FPI pick: Tennessee | 89.3%

Well. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas

Sat., Nov. 19 | 7:30 pm | SECN

Point spread: Ole Miss -2

FPI pick: Ole Miss | 67.9%

Well. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma

Sat., Nov. 19 | 7:30 pm | ABC

Point spread: Oklahoma -7.5

FPI pick: Oklahoma | 61.4%

Well. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA

Sat., Nov. 19 | 8 pm | Fox

Point spread: USC -2.5

FPI pick: USC | 60.3%

UAB at No. 6 LSU

Sat., Nov. 19 | 9 pm | ESPN2

Point spread: LSU -15

FPI pick: LSU | 88.7%

Colorado at No. 17 Washington

Sat., Nov. 19 | 9 pm | Pac-12

Point spread: Washington -30

FPI pick: Washington | 96.6%

Well. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon

Sat., Nov. 19 | 10:30 pm | ESPN

Point spread: Utah -2

FPI pick: Utah | 51.8%

