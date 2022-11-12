College Football Games on TV Today: Week 11 Schedule for Saturday

Week 11 college football schedule

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State

Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 pm | Fox

Point spread: Ohio State -40

FPI pick: Ohio State 98.4%

Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee

Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 pm | CBS

Point spread: Tennessee -19.5

FPI pick: Tennessee 92.8%

Well. 7 LSU at Arkansas

Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 pm | ESPN

Point spread: LSU -3.5

FPI pick: LSU 72.5%

Well. 20 Notre Dame at Navy

Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 pm | ABC

Point spread: Notre Dame -17

FPI pick: Notre Dame 91.1%

Purdue at No. 21 Illinois

Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 pm | ESPN2

Point spread: Illinois -6.5

FPI pick: Illinois 65.5%

Vanderbilt at No. 24 Kentucky

Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 pm | SECN

Point spread: Kentucky -17.5

FPI pick: Kentucky 88.4%

Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan

Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 pm | ABC

Point spread: Michigan -30.5

FPI pick: Michigan 97.1%

Well. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Be Miss

Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 pm | CBS

Point spread: Alabama -12

FPI pick: Alabama 75.3%

Louisville at No. 10 Clemson

Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 pm | ESPN

Point spread: Clemson -7

FPI pick: Clemson 76.2%

Maryland at No. 14 Penn State

Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 pm | Fox

Point spread: Penn State -10.5

FPI pick: Penn State 78.2%

Boston College at No. 16 NC State

Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 pm | ACCN

Point spread: NC State -18.5

FPI pick: NC State 90.8%

Well. 22 UCF at No. 17 Tulane

Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 pm | ESPN2

Point spread: Tulane -1

FPI pick: UCF 52.0%

Well. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State

Sat., Nov. 12 | 7 pm | ESPN

Point spread: Georgia -16.5

FPI pick: Georgia 84.7%

Well. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon

Sat., Nov. 12 | 7 pm | Fox

Point spread: Oregon -13

FPI pick: Oregon 77.2%

Well. 19 Kansas State at Baylor

Sat., Nov. 12 | 7 pm | FS1

Point spread: Baylor -2.5

FPI pick: Baylor 61.2%

Well. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas

Sat., Nov. 12 | 7:30 pm | ABC

Point spread: Texas -7

FPI pick: Texas 73.0%

Well. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest

Sat., Nov. 12 | 7:30 pm | ESPN2

Point spread: Wake Forest -3.5

FPI pick: Wake Forest 54.3%

Well. 23 Florida State at Syracuse

Sat., Nov. 12 | 8 pm | ACCN

Point spread: Florida State -7.5

FPI pick: Florida State 55.6%

Stanford at No. 13 Utah

Sat., Nov. 12 | 10 pm | ESPN

Point spread: Utah -24

FPI pick: Utah 94.1%

Arizona at No. 12 UCLA

Sat., Nov. 12 | 10:30 pm | Fox

Point spread: UCLA-20

FPI pick: UCLA 88.3%

