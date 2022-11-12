College Football Games on TV Today: Week 11 Schedule for Saturday
All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook
Indiana at No. 2 Ohio State
Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 pm | Fox
Point spread: Ohio State -40
FPI pick: Ohio State 98.4%
Missouri at No. 5 Tennessee
Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 pm | CBS
Point spread: Tennessee -19.5
FPI pick: Tennessee 92.8%
Well. 7 LSU at Arkansas
Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 pm | ESPN
Point spread: LSU -3.5
FPI pick: LSU 72.5%
Well. 20 Notre Dame at Navy
Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 pm | ABC
Point spread: Notre Dame -17
FPI pick: Notre Dame 91.1%
Purdue at No. 21 Illinois
Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 pm | ESPN2
Point spread: Illinois -6.5
FPI pick: Illinois 65.5%
Vanderbilt at No. 24 Kentucky
Sat., Nov. 12 | 12 pm | SECN
Point spread: Kentucky -17.5
FPI pick: Kentucky 88.4%
Nebraska at No. 3 Michigan
Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 pm | ABC
Point spread: Michigan -30.5
FPI pick: Michigan 97.1%
Well. 9 Alabama at No. 11 Be Miss
Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 pm | CBS
Point spread: Alabama -12
FPI pick: Alabama 75.3%
Louisville at No. 10 Clemson
Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 pm | ESPN
Point spread: Clemson -7
FPI pick: Clemson 76.2%
Maryland at No. 14 Penn State
Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 pm | Fox
Point spread: Penn State -10.5
FPI pick: Penn State 78.2%
Boston College at No. 16 NC State
Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 pm | ACCN
Point spread: NC State -18.5
FPI pick: NC State 90.8%
Well. 22 UCF at No. 17 Tulane
Sat., Nov. 12 | 3:30 pm | ESPN2
Point spread: Tulane -1
FPI pick: UCF 52.0%
Well. 1 Georgia at Mississippi State
Sat., Nov. 12 | 7 pm | ESPN
Point spread: Georgia -16.5
FPI pick: Georgia 84.7%
Well. 25 Washington at No. 6 Oregon
Sat., Nov. 12 | 7 pm | Fox
Point spread: Oregon -13
FPI pick: Oregon 77.2%
Well. 19 Kansas State at Baylor
Sat., Nov. 12 | 7 pm | FS1
Point spread: Baylor -2.5
FPI pick: Baylor 61.2%
Well. 4 TCU at No. 18 Texas
Sat., Nov. 12 | 7:30 pm | ABC
Point spread: Texas -7
FPI pick: Texas 73.0%
Well. 15 North Carolina at Wake Forest
Sat., Nov. 12 | 7:30 pm | ESPN2
Point spread: Wake Forest -3.5
FPI pick: Wake Forest 54.3%
Well. 23 Florida State at Syracuse
Sat., Nov. 12 | 8 pm | ACCN
Point spread: Florida State -7.5
FPI pick: Florida State 55.6%
Stanford at No. 13 Utah
Sat., Nov. 12 | 10 pm | ESPN
Point spread: Utah -24
FPI pick: Utah 94.1%
Arizona at No. 12 UCLA
Sat., Nov. 12 | 10:30 pm | Fox
Point spread: UCLA-20
FPI pick: UCLA 88.3%
