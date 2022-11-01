College football games on TV today: Week 10 schedule for Tuesday

Week 10 of the college football schedule kicks off very early this week with two games set for Tuesday night.

The return of MACtion helps start the final month of the 2022 regular season and among that Slate is an important Divisional matchup.

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

Here’s your TV schedule for today’s college football action.

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Ball State at Kent State

Tues., Nov. 1 | 7 pm | ESPNU

Point spread: Kent State -7

FPI pick: Kent State 74.6%

Ball State (4-4, 2-2): The Cardinals just need two more victories to become Bowl eligible, and while this team can move the ball for about 250 yards per game behind quarterback John Paddock, it needs to improve its rushing capacity, averaging just under 141 yards each time out. Ball State has won this series in 16 of the last 20 matchups.

Kent State (3-5, 2-2): Watch how the Golden Flashes are able to set tempo by throwing the ball behind a pair of solid receivers. Dante Cephas leads the team with 47 catches for 731 yards and three touchdowns, eclipsing 100 yards in three outings, but now questionable with a lower body injury. Devontez Walker has 41 receptions for 616 yards and leads the team with seven touchdowns.

Buffalo at Ohio

Tues, Nov. 1 | 7:30 pm | ESPN2

Point spread: Buffalo -3

FPI pick: Buffalo 61.7%

Buffalo (5-3, 4-0): Quarterback Cole Snyder leads an efficient offense that’s good for almost 400 yards per game and nearly 31 points each time out, passing for over 1,900 yards and 12 touchdowns against five interceptions. His top target is Justin Marshall, a skilled deep threat who leads the team with 497 yards and five touchdown catches.

Ohio (5-3, 3-1): This is one of the top passing attacks in the MAC this season, first in the conference with 308.5 passing yards per game and second scoring 32 points and 426.5 total yards per contest. Kurtis Rourke is 10th in college football with 2,408 yards in the air and is second in the conference with 16 passing touchdowns, throwing for over 300 yards in four games.

fuboTV provides full, total coverage of the top college football games on the 2022 schedule from the major TV networks as well as the SEC Network, Big Ten Network, ACC Network, Pac-12 Network, and others.

> Click here to start your free college football fuboTV trial

According to AP top 25 poll

1. Georgia (30 1st-place votes)

2. Ohio State (15)

T-2. Tennessee (18)

4. Michigan

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. TCU

8. Oregon

9. U.S.C

10. UCLA

11. Be Miss

12. Utah

13. Kansas State

14. Illinois

15. LSU

16. Penn State

17. North Carolina

18. Oklahoma State

19. Tulane

20. Wake Forest

21. NC State

22. Syracuse

23. Liberty

24. Oregon State

25. UCF

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook