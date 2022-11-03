College football games on TV today: Week 10 schedule for Thursday night football

Week 10 of the college football schedule got an early start this week with games already kicking off on Tuesday and Wednesday, and now there are two more matchups set for Thursday night football.

We have one game coming to us in the primetime window out of Conference USA between a pair of teams looking to get a leg-up in the middle of that league’s standings.

More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule

And another from the Sun Belt featuring one team atop its division standings and another looking to inch its way up in the latter part of the season.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button