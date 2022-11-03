College football games on TV today: Week 10 schedule for Thursday night football

Week 10 of the college football schedule got an early start this week with games already kicking off on Tuesday and Wednesday, and now there are two more matchups set for Thursday night football.

We have one game coming to us in the primetime window out of Conference USA between a pair of teams looking to get a leg-up in the middle of that league’s standings.

And another from the Sun Belt featuring one team atop its division standings and another looking to inch its way up in the latter part of the season.

Here’s your schedule for Week 10 football on TV today.

Week 10 college football TV schedule today

All times Eastern and game lines courtesy of SI Sportsbook

UTEP at Rice

Thurs., Nov. 3 | 7 pm | CBSSN

Point spread: Rice -3.5

FPI pick: Rice 63.9%

UTEP (4-5, 2-3). This offense didn’t make things easy on itself last time out, scoring just 13 points amid a bevy of mistakes in a loss to Middle Tennessee State, the Miners’ second loss in three games. And while they run for just 140 yards per game, that’s still good enough for fourth in the conference with a pair of backs that combine for nearly a thousand yards.

Rice (4-4, 2-2). The Owls are one point away from having lost three straight if not for an OT win over Louisiana Tech, but they turned around and surrendered 56 in an ugly loss to a bad Charlotte team. TJ McMahon has 16 touchdowns on the year, but also 11 interceptions and he’s absorbed 21 sacks.

Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina

Thurs., Nov. 3 | 7:30 pm | ESPN

Point spread: App State -3

FPI pick: App State 59.3%

Appalachian State (5-3, 2-2). With all the attention quarterback Chase Brice gets, it’s easy to overlook the Mountaineers’ expert rushing ability. App State’s backs ran over Georgia State for more than 400 yards in an offense that went over 40 points the last two games and lines up against a Coastal defense that has played weak against the run recently.

Coastal Carolina (7-1, 4-1). Conversely, when the Chanticleers don’t run the ball well, they tend to lose games, like against James Madison and Texas State, when they run for under 100 yards. Still, this is the top team in the division thanks in large part to quarterback Grayson McCall, who is hitting almost 69% of his passes for over 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns with just one interception.

