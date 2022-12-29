College football games on TV today: Bowl schedule for Thursday

College football Bowl season takes another Giant leap forward today with three notable games on Thursday involving Power Five teams.

It all kicks off from the Bronx at Yankee Stadium with a notable ACC vs. Big Ten game between Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Going bowling: College football Bowl game schedule for 2022

The action moves to the Sunshine State in the afternoon Slate as Oklahoma looks to avoid its first losing season since 1988 against ACC up-and-comer Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button