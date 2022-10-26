College football games on TV this weekend: Week 9 schedule, top 25 rankings, scores

Ohio State Buckeyes college football team schedule, rankings

Week 9 college football TV schedule

All times Eastern and game lines are courtesy of SI Sportsbook

Well. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State
Sat., Oct. 29 | 12 pm | Fox
Point spread: Ohio State -15
FPI pick: Ohio State 79.6%

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button