College football freshman All-America team at midseason: Drake Maye, Quinshon Judkins top list

As we arrive at the halfway point of this season, it’s time once again to shine a spotlight on some of college football’s most exciting young talent. This is The Athletic’s midseason freshman All-America team, an early look at which true freshmen and redshirt freshmen are making a big impact on the 2022 season.

We try to prioritize production when we put this team together, judging players on what they’ve achieved so far and not what they might do in the future. But there’s always a long list of candidates for each position and tough choices to make throughout. Many more freshman players deserve recognition and can still earn spots on our end-of-season All-America teams in December.

Offense

QB Drake Maye, North Carolina: There was zero debate for this spot. Maye’s redshirt freshman campaign is off to an incredible start. He’s currently the FBS leader in both total offense and touchdowns. The former top-100 Recruit has thrown for 2,283 yards on 70 percent passing, rushed for 478 yards (excluding sacks) and has scored 27 times with just three interceptions, powering a top-10 offense for a Tar Heels team that is 6-1 and back in the top 25. Maye is the real deal and is Proving he’s one of the nation’s best week after week.

RB Quinshon Judkins, Ole Miss: Transfer Portal Pickups Zach Evans and