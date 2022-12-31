College football fans warn NFL GMs regarding Alabama QB Bryce Young

College football fans were treated to a show from Alabama QB Bryce Young on Saturday afternoon in the Sugar Bowl.

In his last game with the Crimson Tide, Young was electric, throwing for 5 touchdowns and more than 300 yards.

Here was the fifth touchdown pass, a strong effort from Kobe Prentice:

The next stop for Young is the 2023 NFL Draft, where he’ll have a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick. In fact, after his performance on Saturday, he could be the favorite to be the first pick.

Based on the reactions on social media on Saturday, NFL GMs should be wary of taking anyone other than the Alabama QB with the first pick:

If you’re an NFL team and you take a QB ahead of Bryce Young, that’s on you. — Connor O’Gara (@cjogara) December 31, 2022

Mel Kiper must pay for his crimes. pic.twitter.com/5ufuaIL1pb — Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) December 31, 2022

Bryce Young casually doing that QB1 thing in the Sugar Bowl… the ball placement on this throw (and many of his other throws), Holy smokes. Certainly looks like the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/zBvAQNaqTJ — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) December 31, 2022

Let’s not overthink this during the pre-draft process. bryce young is what it looks like. pic.twitter.com/hzaAIedztF — Kyron Samuels (@kyronsamuels) December 31, 2022

Bryce Young haters are awfully quiet today?. First overall pick in the incoming draft pic.twitter.com/bpSGQeJHSb — Sean (@seandreilly) December 31, 2022

We are trying to figure out how the Saints can draft Bryce Young first overall with no first round pick pic.twitter.com/O0YIWRAjqo — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) December 31, 2022

We’ll see how the pre-draft process plays out, but it seems like there’s a good chance Young could be the first player off the board in April.