College football fans warn NFL GMs regarding Alabama QB Bryce Young

College football fans were treated to a show from Alabama QB Bryce Young on Saturday afternoon in the Sugar Bowl.

In his last game with the Crimson Tide, Young was electric, throwing for 5 touchdowns and more than 300 yards.

Here was the fifth touchdown pass, a strong effort from Kobe Prentice:

The next stop for Young is the 2023 NFL Draft, where he’ll have a chance to be the No. 1 overall pick. In fact, after his performance on Saturday, he could be the favorite to be the first pick.

Based on the reactions on social media on Saturday, NFL GMs should be wary of taking anyone other than the Alabama QB with the first pick:

We’ll see how the pre-draft process plays out, but it seems like there’s a good chance Young could be the first player off the board in April.

