College football fan screams at CFP for “screwing” fans with Georgia vs. TCU game

TCU was no match for Georgia in the College Football Playoff national title game, resulting in the Bulldogs laying down a historic 65-7 whipping, and watching it unfold made one college football fan absolutely furious.

“You have screwed every college football fan in this country,” the fan said.

“That’s what you have done. You have done that… What is this? What is this?”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button