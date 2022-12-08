College football expansion: What the SEC plans to do next

Last offseason, the SEC kicked off the most recent phase of college football expansion when the league announced it would add Texas and Oklahoma.

What’s the next step in expansion and reliance as far as the SEC is concerned?

According to Alabama Athletic director Greg Byrne, the conference has no further plans to add any more teams after it expands to 16 in the summer of 2025.

Asked if the SEC is done expanding, Byrne replied, “I sure think so,” accordingly to college football Insider James Crepea.

