College football expansion: Update on when Texas, Oklahoma will join the SEC

Texas and Oklahoma hatched a plan to jump ship from the Big 12 and join the SEC in the latest phase of college football expansion and realignment.

The only question was: when?

According to Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, the schools are set to remain in the conference through the league’s current grant of rights, which is set to expire in July of 2025.

“They’re going to be here through ’25,” Yormark told reporters at the Big 12 Basketball Tip-Off, via Tulsa World.

“They’ve committed themselves in advance of me getting here and they’ve reiterated that commitment.

