College football expansion: Date set for UCLA, Big Ten realignment decision

Earlier this year, UCLA announced its plans to join the Big Ten in time for the 2024 college football season, but then the state of California tried to get involved.

It appeared that the University of California Board of Regents were going to host a meeting on Thursday afternoon that provided an official decision on UCLA’s move, but that part of the meeting was short-lived.

“There will be a special meeting on Dec. 14 to finalize the decision on UCLA’s Big Ten membership,” was the first thing said by the Board of Regents.

That, apparently, is when the Board of Regents will announce its final decision for if UCLA will be allowed to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten.

Why the move? Surprising reason why UCLA wants to join the Big Ten

The board is standing by its original belief that it has the authority to force UCLA out of its agreement with the Big Ten.

But UCLA officials believe otherwise: that, while the Board of Regents can publicly disagree with the move, the school alone has the power to determine which conference it joins for athletics.

UCLA’s decision to join the Big Ten was met with widespread disapproval from California officials, including Gov. Gavin Newsom.

As things stand right now, UCLA is scheduled to leave the Pac-12 and join the Big Ten, along with USC, in time for the 2024 college football season.

That is, unless the UC Board of Regents can stop it.

