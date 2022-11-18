College football expansion: Date set for UCLA, Big Ten realignment decision

Earlier this year, UCLA announced its plans to join the Big Ten in time for the 2024 college football season, but then the state of California tried to get involved.

It appeared that the University of California Board of Regents were going to host a meeting on Thursday afternoon that provided an official decision on UCLA’s move, but that part of the meeting was short-lived.

“There will be a special meeting on Dec. 14 to finalize the decision on UCLA’s Big Ten membership,” was the first thing said by the Board of Regents.

