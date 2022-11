College football conference Championship schedule: Matchups and television times

Titles on the line

We have reached the end of the college football regular season. Next weekend, conference championship games will be played. What teams have earned the right to meet in those games? Here’ the breakdown, plus how to watch each…

Pac-12 Championship, December 2

Matchups: USC vs. Utah.

Television: FOX, 8 p.m. ET.

C-USA Championship, December 2

Matchups: North Texas at UTSA.

Television: CBSSN, 8 p.m. ET.

Big 12 Championship, December 3

Matchups: Kansas State vs. TCU.

Television, 12 p.m. ET, ABC.

MAC Championship, December 3

Matchups: Toledo vs. Ohio.

Television: ESPN, 12 p.m. ET.

Sun Belt, December 3

Matchups: Coastal Carolina at Troy.

Television: ESPN, 3:30 p.m. ET.

American Conference Championship, December 3

Matchups: UCF at Tulane.

Television: ABC, 4 p.m. ET.

Mountain West Championship, December 3

Matchups: Fresno State at Boise State.

Television: FOX, 4 p.m. ET.

SEC Championship, December 3

Matchups: LSU vs. Georgia.

Television: CBS, 4 p.m. ET.

SWAC Championship, December 3

Matchups: Southern at Jackson State.

Television: ESPN2, 4 p.m. ET.

ACC Championship, December 3

Matchups: Clemson vs. North Carolina.

Television: ABC, 8 p.m. ET.

Big Ten Championship, December 3

Matchups: Purdue vs Michigan.

Television: FOX, 8 p.m. ET.

