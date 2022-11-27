College Football Conference Championship Games Set

The 2022 college football regular season has officially come to an end and Championship Week is upon us. The matchups for every conference championship have been set and there will certainly be some good games to watch next weekend. Of course, there are major College Football Playoff implications and Bowl game significance for some of the conference title games, but bragging rights and some serious hardware are on the line across the board.

Here is the full schedule and matchups for each Division I FBS college football conference Championship game (all times Eastern):

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button