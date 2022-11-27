College Football Conference Championship Games Set

The 2022 college football regular season has officially come to an end and Championship Week is upon us. The matchups for every conference championship have been set and there will certainly be some good games to watch next weekend. Of course, there are major College Football Playoff implications and Bowl game significance for some of the conference title games, but bragging rights and some serious hardware are on the line across the board.

Here is the full schedule and matchups for each Division I FBS college football conference Championship game (all times Eastern):

Conference USA Championship

North Texas (7-5) vs. UTSA (10-2)

Friday, December 2nd at 7:30pm

CBSSN

Alamodome – San Antonio, Texas

Pac-12 Championship

Utah (9-3) vs. USC (11-1)

Friday, December 2nd at 8pm

FOX

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, Nevada

Big 12 Championship

Kansas State (9-3) vs. TCU (12-0)

Saturday, December 3rd at 12pm

ABC

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, Texas

MAC Championship

Toledo (7-5) vs. Ohio (9-3)

Saturday, December 3rd at 12pm

ESPN

Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan

Scroll to Continue

Sun Belt Championship

Coastal Carolina (9-2) vs. Troy (10-2)

Saturday, December 3rd at 3:30pm

ESPN

Veterans Memorial Stadium – Troy, Alabama

SEC Championship

LSU (9-3) vs. Georgia (12-0)

Saturday, December 3rd at 4pm

CBS

Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta, Georgia

American Athletic Championship

UCF (9-3) vs. Tulane (10-2)

Saturday, December 3rd at 4pm

ABC

Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, Louisiana

Mountain West Championship

Fresno State (8-4) vs. Boise State (9-3)

Saturday, December 3rd at 4pm

FOX

Albertsons Stadium – Boise, Idaho

Big Ten Championship

Purdue (8-4) vs. Michigan (12-0)

Saturday, December 3rd at 8pm

FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, Indiana

ACC Championship

Clemson (10-2) vs. North Carolina (9-3)

Saturday, December 3rd at 8pm

ABC

Bank of America – Charlotte, North Carolina