College football coaching search: Ed Orgeron in play for UNLV job, per report

We could see the return of Ed Orgeron to a college football sideline in 2023.

Orgeron is one of the top candidates to take the vacancy at UNLV, according to a report from the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Orgeron served as head coach at LSU from 2016 to 2021 and famously helped lead the school to a College Football Playoff national championship and undefeated record behind a record-breaking offense in 2019.

They went 51-20 at the school, leaving after two unproductive seasons following the national championship.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button