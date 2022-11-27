College football coaching carousel: Tracker, analysis, grades on Coach changes, 2022-23 hires

Coaching changes are part of college football, and with the early national signing period a pivotal part of a recruiting class, Athletic directors are getting their ducks in a row to make sure that their programs don’t miss a beat despite changing leadership. Those are big reasons why 2022-23 coaching Carousel is off to a fast start.

Nebraska made a big hire on Nov. 26 when it tapped former Baylor and Temple head Coach Matt Rhule to take over for Scott Frost. Rhule orchestrated impressive turnarounds with the Bears and Owls, and will be charged with the same task in Lincoln. Herm Edwards (Arizona State) was let go in September, and Oregon Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham was named his successor one day after the regular season came to a close.

Already, seven Power Five coaches have been given a pink slip. Also, Stanford Coach David Shaw Resigned after 12 seasons, leaving as the winningest Coach in program history. Bryan Harsin was finally let go at Auburn with four games left in Year 2, right as the Athletic department underwent a change in leadership. Earlier in October, Wisconsin made a huge decision to fire Paul Chryst after the Badgers got off to a 2-3 start and Georgia Tech parted ways with Geoff Collins in late September. Karl Dorrell (Colorado) was relieved of his duties in October.

In the Group of Five ranks, South Florida parted ways with Jeff Scott on Nov. 6 after the former Clemson Offensive Coordinator went 4-26 in three seasons. Charlotte moved on from Will Healy, the 37-year-old who was once considered one of the hottest names in the business. The 49ers also became the first to hire a Coach by nabbing Michigan associate head Coach Biff Poggi. FAU announced a split with Willie Taggart on Nov. 26, and Texas State parted ways with Jake Spavital one day later.

Here’s a look at the updated coaching changes and analysis for each one.

College football coaching Carousel

Notable retentions, extensions