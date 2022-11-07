College Football Coaches Poll: TCU, LSU Surge for Week 11

Two more upsets in highly anticipated ranked matchups resulted in yet another monumental shakeup in the Weekly USA Today coaches poll.

In the marquee Matchup of the weekend–and perhaps the season thus far–Georgia dominated Tennessee in all facets to maintain its hold on the top spot in the rankings. The Volunteers didn’t fall far thanks to a series of other results, Landing at No. 5 in the poll.

Alabama and LSU squared off in the other Headline game of the weekend. At home in Baton Rouge, the Tigers stunned the Crimson Tide with a daring two-point conversion in overtime, handing Nick Saban’s program its second loss of the season.

