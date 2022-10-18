College football Coach shatters glass window in game, injures fans

Winning and losing mean everything in college football, but for one Assistant coach, it resulted in some fans getting injured over the weekend.

An Unnamed Fresno State Assistant reportedly smashed a glass window in the coaches’ box during the Bulldogs’ game against San Jose State last Saturday, according to ABC 30.

As a result of his actions, jagged shards of glass fell onto fans below the box in the stands, and some sustained minor injuries.

Fresno State is placing the Coach on administrative leave, Athletic Director Terry Tumey said.

