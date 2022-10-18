College football Coach shatters glass window in game, injures fans

Winning and losing mean everything in college football, but for one Assistant coach, it resulted in some fans getting injured over the weekend.

An Unnamed Fresno State Assistant reportedly smashed a glass window in the coaches’ box during the Bulldogs’ game against San Jose State last Saturday, according to ABC 30.

As a result of his actions, jagged shards of glass fell onto fans below the box in the stands, and some sustained minor injuries.

Fresno State is placing the Coach on administrative leave, Athletic Director Terry Tumey said.

“Unfortunately, some fans were injured during last night’s football game as a result of glass that fell after a member of the coaching staff broke the window in the coach’s box above a seating section,” Tumey said.

“We want to emphasize that the safety of our fans is a high priority and the Athletic Department deeply regrets that this incident occurred. A member of the coaching staff has been placed on administrative leave until an investigation has been completed.”

As part of his leave, the Coach will not have any contact with the football team.

Those fans that were hurt by the falling glass have not been publicly identified, but Tumey said they are a woman and a young girl.

Medics treated both for lacerations at the local hospital, but it is not known exactly how serious their injuries are.

(ABC 30)

