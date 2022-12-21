College football Championship game shines Spotlight on teachers

Forty-eight educators from the Los Angeles area have been selected to receive up to $20,000 to expand educational efforts at their schools as part of the Champions Educate Here program.

The program is Sponsored by the Football Playoff Foundation, the LA84 Foundation and the Play Equity Fund as part of the festivities around the National Football Championship at SoFi stadium in Inglewood on Jan. 9.

The Champions Educate Here program was established to shine the Spotlight on the national Championship game, on the work of educators and to provide funding and support for programs aimed at nurturing the academic, mental health and social-emotional needs of students through sport, play and movement, according to the Los Angles Sports and Entertainment Commission.

The game will culminate a weekend of activities, including the Extra Yard for Teachers Summit, which offers teachers up to four hours of professional development either virtually or in person from 1 to 5 pm Jan. 7 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. In-person attendance is free, but virtual attendance is $25.

“I have worked with the College Playoff Foundation for the past 4 years as they committed $250,000 in funds for schools in Paradise after the Camp Fire,” said Tim Taylor, executive director of the Small School District’s Association. “They are committed to supporting K-12 teachers and the entire weekend will raise $250 million for the local economy and hundreds of thousands of dollars for local schools in LA.”