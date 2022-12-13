College football Bowl schedule: TV, time changed for two games

Two changes are coming to the college football Bowl schedule this postseason as ESPN has announced new kickoff times for the Las Vegas Bowl and the New Mexico Bowl.

Las Vegas Bowl: The Matchup between Florida and Oregon State will now move to an earlier kickoff time at 2:30 pm Eastern time and 11:30 am Pacific time on Saturday, Dec. 17, and is still being aired on the main ESPN network.

New Mexico Bowl: This game is still scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 17 but is now set for the primetime slot at 7:30 pm Eastern time and 5:30 pm Mountain time and will air on the main ABC network.

