College football Bowl projections: Team Eligibility tracker by conference for 2022-23 Bowl games

In order for an FBS team to officially become bowl-eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. A total of 82 teams are needed to fill all 41 Bowl games. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent towards the total number of wins needed for Bowl eligibility.

In order for an FBS team to officially become bowl-eligible, it needs at least six wins with a minimum winning percentage of .500. A total of 82 teams are needed to fill all 41 Bowl games. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent towards the total number of wins needed for Bowl eligibility.

Following the Week 9 games, there are officially 36 bowl-eligible teams with 46 slots still open.

Following the Week 9 games, there are officially 36 bowl-eligible teams with 46 slots still open.

2022-23 bowl-eligible teams

AAC 4 Cincinnati, East Carolina, Tulane, UCF acc 5 Clemson, NC State, North Carolina, Syracuse, Wake Forest Big 12 3 Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU Big Ten 5 Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State C-USA 1 UTSA Indp. 1 Liberty MAC 1 Toledo MWC 2 Boise State, Wyoming Pac-12 6 Oregon, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, USC, Washington SEC 5 Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee Sun Belt 3 Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, Troy Total teams 36

One win away

Teams below are listed in APR order (shown in parenthesis). Next upcoming opponent is listed for each team. The tiebreaker is APR from the previous year.

Air Force (994)

Louisville (988)

Minnesota (988)

Duke (985)

Notre Dame (984)

South Carolina (984)

Mississippi State (982)

Eastern Michigan (978)

Baylor (975)

Texas (971)

Kentucky (971)

Purdue (970)

Oklahoma (968)

Buffalo (968)

Ohio (965)

Kansas (961)

San Jose State (961)

Western Kentucky (960)

North Texas (960)

Florida State (958)

Arkansas (957)

Georgia Southern (952)

Houston (948)

Southern Mississippi (934)

Better luck next year

These teams are no longer able to become Bowl eligible due to their win totals and the number of games remaining in their schedules.