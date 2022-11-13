College football Bowl predictions: Bowl Eligibility tracker for 2022-23
College football Bowl season is fast approaching as the regular season turns to the month of November with conference and playoff Races heating up.
In order for a team in the Football Bowl Subdivision to become eligible to play in a Bowl game, it needs to win at least six games with a minimum .500 winning percentage.
Bowl Season requires a total of 82 teams to fill the current 41 Bowl games scheduled for the postseason. Teams can only count one win against an FCS opponent towards its number of Bowl eligible victories.
College Football HQ will continue to update this page after each week of the regular season as more teams become Bowl eligible ahead of the College Football Playoff selection and Bowl selection proceedings.
Stick around at College Football HQ and Sports Illustrated for our College Football Playoff Rankings and Bowl Selection coverage going forward.
Related: SI college football Bowl projections Entering Week 11
Entering Week 11
AAC (4): Cincinnati, East Carolina, Tulane, UCF
ACC (8): Clemson, North Carolina, NC State, Florida State, Wake Forest, Louisville, Syracuse, Duke
Big 12 (6): TCU, Texas, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Kansas, Baylor
Big Ten (6): Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Minnesota, Illinois, Maryland
Conference USA (2): UTSA, North Texas
Independents (2): Notre Dame, Liberty
MAC (2): Ohio, Toledo
Mountain West (4): Boise State, San Jose State, Wyoming, Air Force
Pac-12 (6): USC, Oregon, Washington, Utah, UCLA, Oregon State
SEC (8): Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina
Sun Belt (3): Coastal Carolina, South Alabama, Troy
Total Bowl eligible teams: 51
The process: How the College Football Playoff selects the top four teams and main New Year’s Bowl matchups
Teams ineligible for Bowl Season
No such luck for these schools, which are no longer able to become eligible for a Bowl game because of low win totals and the mathematical inability to get to six wins due to the number of games on their schedules.
— Akron
—Charlotte
— Colorado
— Hawaii
— Northwestern
— UMass
— South Florida
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Alabama | Georgia | LSU | Ohio State | Michigan | Notre Dame | Tennessee | USC | Clemson | Oklahoma | Texas | All Teams
Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook
.