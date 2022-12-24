College football Bowl games: Who plays today Saturday December 24? | Dates, times and matchups

The 2022-23 college football Bowl season is in full swing, and it continues on during the holidays. There’s going to be a college football Bowl game on Christmas Eve: a Matchup between the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (7-5) and the San Diego Aztecs (7-5) for Hawai’i Bowl to be held in Honolulu.

The island competition is back after being canceled the past two years due to the covid-19 pandemic. The game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 24 at Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex.

It will be the first time for these two teams to meetalthough both have Hawai’i Bowl experience: San Diego State prevailed over Cincinnati in 2015, while Middle Tennessee State University was defeated by Hawai’i in 2016.

San Diego State favored to win

The Blue Raiders and the Aztecs are both aiming to clinch their eighth win of the seasonbut San Diego State comes in as favorites to win over MTSU. Their defense will likely spell the difference in the match, as they have only given up 335.4 yards and 20.2 points per game, ranking 27th and 20th respectively, although they may be susceptible through the air.

The team, guided by Coach Brady Hoke, won in a Hawai’i game last seasonand they also won their game at the Frisco Bowl in December of last year.

Hawai’i Bowl: Middle Tennessee State vs. San Diego State

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time. 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Venue: Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, Hawai’i

TV: ESPN

Live stream: fuboTV